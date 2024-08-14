The Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced that it has cleared students loans from 108 government institutions in the country.

This was stated on the company’s official X page.

According to the statement by NELFUND, “The addition of these 22 institutions reflects our commitment to making education accessible to a broader segment of the Nigerian population. We believe that financial barriers should not impede academic progress.”

Prior to this, 86 state-owned institutions were cleared, bringing the total number to 108 institutions whose students are now eligible to apply for loans. “

This expansion follows a review by the committee responsible for the Student Verification System.

Newly cleared Institutions

The newly cleared institutions include:

1. Abia State University, Uturu

2. College of Education, Nsugbe

3. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

4. Delta State University, Abraka

5. Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara

6. Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti

7. Kogi State University, Kabba

8. Prince Abubakar Audu University

9. Kwara State University

10. Kwara State College of Health Technology

11. Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna

12. Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu

13. Moshood Abiola Polytechnic

14. Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo

15. The Polytechnic, Ibadan

16. The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki

17. Rivers State University, Port Harcourt

18. Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic

19. Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu

20. College of Administration, Management and Technology, Potiskum

21. College of Agriculture, Science & Technology, Gujba

22. College of Education Legal Studies, Nguru

Students from these institutions can now apply for loans on its portal: http://nelf.gov.ng

Previously cleared institutions

Some of the previously cleared institutions include Abia State Polytechnic, Adamawa State University Mubi, Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola, College of Education Afaha Nsit, Akwa Ibom State University, others

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu first introduced the student loan policy in June 2023, with the aim of removing financial barriers and make education accessible to all Nigerian students, regardless of their economic background.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released N50 billion to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) from recovered assets to support the student loan scheme.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede praised the student loan programme, highlighting it as a crucial policy issue to combat corruption, emphasizing that the inability of many parents to fund their children’s education has been a significant factor in corruption, making students vulnerable to various economic and financial crimes.

NELFUND has also commenced the distribution of N20,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries, with 20,371 students from six tertiary institutions successfully receiving their July payments.