The Cross River State Government has initiated construction on a N4 billion entertainment centre at Tortugal Island, Marina Resort, Calabar, aimed at enhancing the state’s tourism sector and revenue streams.

Ojoi Ekpenyong, Managing Director of the Cross River Tourism Bureau, stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Ekpenyong noted that the project, driven by private sector investment, is a strategic move to reinvigorate the state’s tourism appeal.

“The entertainment centre, once completed, is expected to create approximately 250 permanent jobs, with about 700 workers involved in its construction and development phases,” Ekpenyong stated.

The facility will feature a range of attractions, including lounges catering to different customer segments, a children’s arcade, and amenities for water sports activities.

Ekpenyong emphasized the project’s potential to draw international visitors, positioning it as a key asset in restoring Cross River’s reputation as a leading hospitality destination.

“This project is not just about infrastructure; it’s about reclaiming our identity as a state known for its hospitality. We expect the centre to generate at least N10 million daily, which will significantly boost the local economy,” he added.

In addition to the entertainment centre, Ekpenyong revealed that plans are in motion to concession the Qua Falls resort in Akamkpa to a private operator, aiming to enhance the site’s economic viability.

“Qua Falls is an ecotourism asset, and we are finalizing discussions with a private entity to manage and develop the facility,” he said.

What to know

These initiatives are part of a broader strategy by Cross River State to attract investment and tourism, leveraging its rich natural and cultural resources.

The entertainment centre and the Qua Falls concession are seen as pivotal in positioning the state as a leading destination for both domestic and international tourists.

In a related development, the construction of the 700-kilometer Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway began in March 2024.

The project, awarded to Hitech Construction Company Limited, is being executed under an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing (EPC+F) arrangement. This model shifts most of the project risks onto the contractor, while the federal government provides counterpart funding.

The first phase of the highway, spanning 47.7 kilometers from Eko Atlantic to Eleko in Lagos State, marked the commencement of the project. In May 2024, Works Minister David Umahi announced that construction in the South-South states of Akwa Ibom and Cross River would commence following the completion of the procurement process.

The highway’s construction will progress concurrently across various sections, with planned starts in Sections 3B and 4 in Akwa Ibom, and Section 3A in Cross River.

Moreover, the 477-kilometer Calabar-Southeast-North Central-Apo Abuja Superhighway is set to connect Calabar to Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, and Nasarawa States, culminating in Apo, Abuja.

These infrastructure developments are expected to complement Cross River’s tourism projects, enhancing connectivity and further boosting the state’s economic prospects.