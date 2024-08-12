Okomu Oil Palm Plc has announced the appointment of Francois Fabri as Non-Executive Director amid changes to the company’s board which saw Mr. Hubert Fabri resigned from the Board of the company beginning from July 26th, 2024.

The company disclosed this in a statement on the NGX to the investing public where it thanked Hubert Fabri for his contribution to the company.

Furthermore, the company announced the appointment of Mr. Francois Fabri as a new Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from July 29th, 2024, and subject to the ratification of the Board.

According to the statement, François Fabri, a highly accomplished business professional, brings extensive global leadership experience across diverse sectors. With a strong background in International Relations, Economics, Communications, Marketing, and Commodity Trading, François has held key roles in multinational companies spanning Europe and Africa.

His academic credentials include bachelor’s degrees in international relations and economics from Boston University, USA. He also enhanced his expertise through a study abroad program at Boston University in London, United Kingdom, with a focus on European capital markets.

The statement reads, “Resignation- Non-Executive Director- The Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc (the Company) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the resignation of Mr. Hubert Fabri from the Board of the Company with effect from 26th July 2024. The Board and Management of the Company thank Mr. Hubert Fabri for his invaluable contributions and assiduous efforts toward the development of the Company.”

“Appointment- Non-Executive Director and Independent Non-Executive Director- The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Francois Fabri as a Non-Executive Director with effect from the 29th of July 2024, subject to ratification at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.”

“He was the Head of Marketing & Communication at Banque Internationale pour l’Afrique au Congo – BIAC in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. In 2014, François transitioned to commodity trading at Sogescol Fribourg, Switzerland, and subsequently took on the role of General Manager at Induservices in Fribourg.”

The company’s share price remained unchanged at N345.3 at the time of writing this report following the announcement of the Board changes.