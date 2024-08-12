ERCAS, a PSSP-licensed fintech company, has unveiled ErcasPay, the ultimate omnichannel and multi-currency payment solution for businesses of all sizes.

By introducing multi-currency payment capabilities, ErcasPay breaks down barriers that have long hindered local businesses from tapping into the booming international market.

RelatedStories No Content Available

According to the Managing Director of ERCAS, Ibukun Eko-Salaudeen, “ErcasPay takes away international payment hurdles for Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Moreover, no more missed sales or cumbersome domiciliary account opening processes exist. Whether you’re a budding Instagram vendor or a corporate entity, ErcasPay empowers you to effortlessly accept payments in eight global currencies: Naira, US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Canadian Dollar, Gambian Dalasi, Ghanaian Cedi, and Kenyan Shilling.”

“ErcasPay is more than just a payment solution; it’s a gateway to global prosperity for Nigerian businesses through a simple sign-up process,” said Ibukun Eko-Salaudeen, Managing Director of ERCAS. “By offering easy and seamless multi-currency transactions, we empower entrepreneurs to compete globally and make their businesses world-class.”

About ERCAS

ERCAS (Ercas Integrated Solution) is a payment and business solution service provider (PSSP) company licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. It offers a robust payment solution for businesses in several countries. ERCAS helps improve the bottom line with products such as ERCASPay, Sagecloud, and ERCASCollect.

About ErcasPay

ERCASPay is a digital payment solution bridging the payment gap for businesses of all sizes. With ERCASPay, enterprises are empowered to embrace a digital future with seamless payment processing, efficient cross-border transactions, and growth.