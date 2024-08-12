ERCAS, a PSSP-licensed fintech company, has unveiled ErcasPay, the ultimate omnichannel and multi-currency payment solution for businesses of all sizes.
By introducing multi-currency payment capabilities, ErcasPay breaks down barriers that have long hindered local businesses from tapping into the booming international market.
According to the Managing Director of ERCAS, Ibukun Eko-Salaudeen, “ErcasPay takes away international payment hurdles for Nigerian entrepreneurs.
Moreover, no more missed sales or cumbersome domiciliary account opening processes exist. Whether you’re a budding Instagram vendor or a corporate entity, ErcasPay empowers you to effortlessly accept payments in eight global currencies: Naira, US Dollar, British Pound, Euro, Canadian Dollar, Gambian Dalasi, Ghanaian Cedi, and Kenyan Shilling.”
“ErcasPay is more than just a payment solution; it’s a gateway to global prosperity for Nigerian businesses through a simple sign-up process,” said Ibukun Eko-Salaudeen, Managing Director of ERCAS. “By offering easy and seamless multi-currency transactions, we empower entrepreneurs to compete globally and make their businesses world-class.”
About ERCAS
ERCAS (Ercas Integrated Solution) is a payment and business solution service provider (PSSP) company licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. It offers a robust payment solution for businesses in several countries. ERCAS helps improve the bottom line with products such as ERCASPay, Sagecloud, and ERCASCollect.
About ErcasPay
ERCASPay is a digital payment solution bridging the payment gap for businesses of all sizes. With ERCASPay, enterprises are empowered to embrace a digital future with seamless payment processing, efficient cross-border transactions, and growth.
Leave a Reply