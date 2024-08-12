Custodian Investment PLC announced the date it expects shareholder names to appear in its books in August.

In a release made on August 2, 2024, the company reported that it would be paying an interim dividend of 15 kobo each for shares worth up to N50,000.

The payment, which would be subject to appropriate withholding tax, would be paid to shareholders whose names appear as members in its register before the close of business activity on August 16, 2024.

Closure of the ‘Register of members’ book would span from August 19th, 2024, to August 23rd, 2024.

Furthermore, Custodian Investment outlined that shareholders whose names appear on the ‘Register of Members’ before the said deadline would be paid electronically.

Hence, the company advised members to complete their e-dividend registration via the e-dividend Mandate Management System (e-DMMS) portal before the stipulated deadline.

In the announcement, the company directed the payment registrar, Meristem Registrars and Probate Services Limited, to send dividends directly into members’ bank accounts.

Recent Investment Shares:

Recently, on June 7, 2024, the company’s MD and CEO, Mr. Wole Oshin, purchased an additional 19,531,250 shares of Custodian Investments in four tranches at slightly different prices.

The first set of 5,000,000 shares was bought at N10.65 each, followed by another 5,000,000 shares at N10.65.

When the stock price flickered to N10.80, 4,531,250 shares were bought, followed by the last tranche of 5,000,000 shares at N10.30 each.

Hence, the daily trading volume of custodian investment surged from 1,005,911 units recorded the previous day to a whopping 21,063,758 units on June 7, 2024.

Fundamental & Technical Markers:

Custodian Investment posted a pre-tax profit of N7.1 billion in the second quarter of 2024, depicting a 169.20% year-over-year rise from N2.6 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share surged by 177.5% year-over-year at N1.11 compared to N0.4 recorded the previous year, as the total assets on their balance sheet climbed by 10.70% year-over-year.

In the Nigerian stock market, CUSTODIAN is strongly bullish on the monthly time frame since retracing to a low of N5.35 on the week that commenced trading activity on November 6, 2022.