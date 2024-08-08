A South African pageant contestant, Chidinma Vanessa Adetshina, born to a Nigerian father, has come under intense scrutiny amid preliminary investigations by the country’s Department of Home Affairs.

The investigations reveal that her citizenship may have involved fraud and identity theft.

According to a media release now circulating on social media, the Department of Home Affairs launched an inquiry into Adetshina’s citizenship after a wave of controversy erupted online.

Social media users had called for her disqualification from the Miss South Africa pageant, alleging she was not a legitimate South African citizen.

On August 5, 2024, the pageant organizers formally requested the Department to verify Adetshina’s citizenship, accompanied by written consent from both Adetshina and her mother.

Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest potential fraud and identity theft linked to the individual recorded as Adetshina’s mother in Home Affairs records.

However, the Department noted that Adetshina, being a minor at the time of the alleged actions in 2001, was not involved in the fraudulent activities.

The investigation further uncovered that a South African woman, whose identity may have been stolen in the process, has suffered significant consequences, including the inability to register her own child.

The Department has since broadened its investigation to identify and pursue any officials implicated in the scheme and is currently seeking legal advice on the ramifications for Adetshina’s citizenship status. Criminal charges are anticipated upon the conclusion of the investigation.

What they said

“Prima facie reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded as Chidinma Adetshina’s mother,” the Department stated. “Throughout this process, we are guided by our commitment to restore and uphold the rule of law as well as the rights of all parties.”

Now at the centre of social criticism, the beauty pageant contestant Chidimma Adetshina came under fire over her South African identity since making it into the final Top 13 selection of this year’s competition.

The 23-year-old law student from Cape Town, who has been a vocal advocate against violence towards women and children, initially garnered little attention while among the Top 30 contestants.

This scrutiny intensified after it was revealed that her parents are of mixed nationalities, with neither having South African ancestry. The controversy has sparked broader discussions on xenophobia, Afrophobia, and black-on-black discrimination within South Africa, highlighting deep-seated tensions in the country.

Adetshina’s eligibility is even more pressured as the Miss South Africa pageant prepares for its 66th edition on 10 August 2024, where the winner will go on to represent the country at Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico.