The federal government has halted the plan to the sell subsidized 50-kilogram (kg) bags of rice to public servants priced at N40,000.

This is contained in a circular titled, “Withdrawal of internal circular on sale of subsidized rice to public servants”, and signed by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs Human Resources Management Department.

The circular which was directed to the Directors and Heads of Departments, said the initial circular ordering the sales of the N40,000 bag of rice is hereby withdrawn.

There was no reason given in the circular for halting the plan.

“I am directed to refer to our internal circular in the Ministry (Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs) of 1st August, 2024 on the above subject matter and to inform you that the Internal Circular is hereby withdrawn. Further details will be communicated in due course.

“Please bring the contents of this internal circular to the attention of staff in your respective Departments and Units for their information and proper guidance,” the letter read.

Backstory

Following the announcement by the Minister of Information, Idris Mohammed, that the federal government is planning to sell 50kg rice for N40,000, the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs Human Resources Management Department asked civil servants to register for the sale of the subsided food item.

In a letter dated August 1, the Ministry said the staff should pay for the purchase of the bag of rice, adding that a staff member is entitled to only one bag.

The memo signed by Mrs. Jaiyesim Abimbola Aderonke (Mrs.) Director, Human Resource Management, stated the following:

“As part of federal government’s efforts to alleviate the current food crisis in the country and its effects on the general population, I am directed to inform you that 50kg bags of rice will be sold at subsidized rate of Thousands Naira (N40,000) only per bag to interested public servants in Abuja.

”For effective implementation, all interested staff are required to complete a Google form on the OHCSF website. https//www.ohesf.gov.ng. print and submit some to Director HR for endorsement payment and distribution of the rice will be coordinated by designated officials while the chairman, Joint Union Council of the Ministry is required to serve as an observer during the period of the exercise for the purpose of transparency.

”I am to further add that each staff is only entitled to purchase one bag. Two or more staff may also jointly pay for a bag for sharing among themselves.

“Please bring the contents of this circular to the attention of staff in your respective Departments/Units for information and guidance.”

It Is important to note that the Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, had earlier announced that the sales of the bag of rice will begin from the civil servants before it is extended to other citizens in the country.

What you should know

According to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), food inflation stood at 40.87% year-on-year as of June 2024.

This significant increase in food inflation is due to the rising prices of various items, including millet flour, garri, bread, prepackaged wheat flour, and semovita.

In response, the federal government has introduced several policies to combat food inflation, such as releasing grains from reserves and donating fertilizers to farmers.

However, these measures have yet to impact food inflation, as food prices continue to soar across the country.