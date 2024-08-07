President Bola Tinubu has appointed new federal commissioners for the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the president’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on August 6, 2024, via his Facebook page.

This federal government agency is one of the core institutions specifically tied to the country’s revenue needs.

The appointees were drawn from twenty states.

The appointments

The Commission is listed as one of the fourteen (14) Federal Executive Bodies of the federal government, which monitors the accruals to and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account.

The following Nigerians were appointed as federal commissioners:

Mrs. Linda Nkechi Oti — Abia Mr. Akpan Imo Effiong — Akwa Ibom Mr. Enefe Ekene — Anambra Professor Steve Ugba — Benue Chief Eyonsa — Cross-River Aruviere Egharhevwe — Delta Nduka Henry Awuregu — Ebonyi Mr. Victor Eboigbe — Edo Honourable Wumi Ogunlola — Ekiti Honourable Ozo Obumreme Obodougo — Enugu Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Mashi — Katsina Honourable Adamu Fanda — Kano Dr. Kunle Wright — Lagos Mr. Aliyu Almakura Abdulkadir — Nasarawa Mr. Bako Shetima — Niger Mr. Samuel Durojaye — Ogun Mr. Nathaniel Adejutelegan — Ondo Honourable Saad Bello Ibrahim — Plateau Mr. Modu-Aji Juluri — Yobe Alhaji Bello Rabiu Garba — Zamfara Mr. Mohammed Kabeer Usman — Gombe

While the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate, the President expects the new federal commissioners to demonstrate absolute fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their duties.

What you should know

The new appointee will replace twenty outgone members namely:

Dr. Chris Alonzie Akomas ( Abia State), Anyang Sunday Okon, (Akwa Ibom), Chima Philip Okafor, (Anambra State), Maagbe Samuel Adaa, (Benue State) , Ntufam Eyo-NSA Whiley (Cross River State) , Mr. Andrew Agbaga (Delta state).

Others include Barr. Patrick Nworu Mgbebu (Ebonyi state), Mr. Victor Eboigbe(Edo state) Amujo Phillip Ajayi( Ekiti state), Mohammed Kabeer Usman (Gombe State).

The members were appointed on the 26th of June 2019 for a tenure of 5 years,

Their tenure expired on the 26th of June, 2024.

At their send-forth ceremony, the members lamented the poor funding of RMAFC.

The Commission then called on all the stakeholders to support the bill to grant the organisation financial autonomy, thereby enabling the Commission to carry out its duties comfortably.

As of January 2024, the commission had revealed that some agencies owe the Federal Government between N3 trillion to N6 trillion.