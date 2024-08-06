Meta has announced the launch of the Llama 3.1 Impact Grants with a funding pool of up to $2 million, to support organizations across the globe, focusing on regions including Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey.

Announcing the initiative via a statement on Tuesday, Meta said the grant program is designed to invite proposals from companies that envision using Llama its AI to tackle social issues within their communities.

It added that special consideration will be given to applications addressing economic development, scientific innovation, public service, and other impactful areas.

According to the company, selected applicants stand to receive up to $500,000, with the announcement of winners slated for early next year.

Eligibility

Meta said the Grant Program is open to organizations located in countries where local law does not prohibit their participation or the receipt of an award. To participate, it said each Organization must adhere to the following requirements:

Must not be an individual, a sole proprietor, or sole-owner entity in the jurisdiction where it is formed;

Be an entity that is duly formed prior to August 5, 2023, and in good standing under the laws of the jurisdiction in which the Organization was formed;

Have the legal right to participate in this Award Program and its participation will not violate any agreement or obligation between the organization and any third-party;

Must appoint and authorize one individual (the “Applicant”) to represent, act, and submit a Proposal on behalf of the Organization;

The Applicant must be an employee of or affiliated with the organization and must be at least eighteen (18) years of age and the age of majority in the Applicant’s jurisdiction of residence.

According to Meta, the application window for the Llama 3.1 Impact Grants is open from Monday, August 5, 2024, to Friday, November 22, 2024. Interested organizations are advised to apply here.

AI for development

While noting that the initiative is aimed at bolstering the use of AI for societal advancement, the Vice President, Public Policy, Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey at Meta, Kojo Boakye, said the initiative also underscores Meta’s commitment to leveraging open-source AI to address critical global challenges

“We’re inspired by the diverse projects we’ve seen developers undertake around the world to positively impact their communities by building with Llama.

“We believe AI has more potential than any other modern technology to increase human productivity, creativity, and quality of life—and to accelerate economic growth while unlocking progress in medical and scientific research.

“The Llama 3.1 Impact Grants program presents an opportunity to further empower organizations to leverage AI for social good and to drive meaningful change,” Boakye said.

More insights

To facilitate prospective applicants, Meta said it would conduct a series of regional events encompassing virtual events, in-person hackathons, workshops, and training sessions.

These events will take place in a wide array of locations, including Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Korea, Latin America, North America, Pakistan, Singapore, Sub-Saharan Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

The sessions are intended to provide technical guidance and mentorship, promoting the development of impactful Llama 3.1 applications in diverse local contexts. Additionally, organizations participating in these events may qualify for specialized awards of up to $100,000.