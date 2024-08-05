The global stock market rout is likely to affect the bank recapitalization efforts of Nigerian banks, according to findings from Nairametrics Research.

Global financial markets woke up on Monday to a massive sell-off in Asia, with stocks wiping out the entire gains made in 2024 in one fell swoop.

The United States futures are also down ahead of the market opening later in the day (Nigerian time), as investors expect the sell-offs that ensued last week to continue.

The cryptocurrency market, which crossed $70,000 just two weeks ago, is also down to about $50,000 as of press time. The impact of the sell-offs is also reflected across diverse asset classes, including bonds, as investors brace for a possible recession in the United States.

The global sell-offs have created a precarious situation for Nigerian banks, which are expected to raise over N4 trillion in the next 18 months.

While these banks primarily rely on local investors for their public offers, many bankers who spoke to Nairametrics emphasized the critical role of foreign participation in achieving their fundraising targets.

To bolster foreign investment, several banks have embarked on international roadshows and are actively engaging with potential investors to alleviate their concerns.

The fear of global market contagion is growing, making it crucial for these banks to reassure investors and maintain their confidence.

Why investors are scampering

The recent sell-off in the stock market has sparked widespread concern among investors, with many attributing this downturn to mounting fears about the US economy’s potential slide into a recession.

Jobs report: This apprehension has been fueled by the latest jobs report, which indicated slower-than-expected job growth, raising alarms about the economic outlook.

The latest U.S. jobs report, released in early August 2024, showed a sharp decline in hiring for July. Employers added only 114,000 jobs, falling well short of economist expectations of 185,000 jobs.

Additionally, the U.S. jobless rate rose to 4.3%, the highest level since October 2021. This disappointing data has fueled concerns that economic activity is slowing faster than anticipated, leading to a plunge in stock markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 1,000 points, and the Nasdaq Composite entered “correction” territory. Investors are now worried about a potential economic recession and are calling for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve

Adding to the uncertainty, the Federal Reserve has announced plans to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting. This would bring the federal funds rate down to a range of 5.0% to 5.25%. While rate cuts are typically seen as a measure to stimulate economic activity, in this context, it has been perceived with mixed reactions.

Warren Buffet’s strategic share sale: Warren Buffett, the renowned investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has also sold a significant portion of his shares stoking fears among investors.

Berkshire Hathaway reduced its stake in Apple Inc. by selling approximately 116 million shares, which equates to a 12.8% reduction.

The firm also trimmed its position in Chevron Corp. by selling about 3.1 million shares, representing a 2.5% decrease. In a more decisive move, Berkshire Hathaway completely exited its position in HP Inc., divesting all its shares.

Additionally, the company sold nearly 447,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp., reducing its stake by 6.3%. The most notable divestment was in Paramount Global, where Berkshire Hathaway sold approximately 55.8 million shares, marking an 88.1% reduction in its holding.

On the other hand, Berkshire Hathaway initiated new positions in Chubb Ltd. and Liberty Media Corp. Series A and C.

These strategic adjustments by Buffett’s firm have contributed to market uncertainty and investor concern, given Buffett’s considerable influence in the investment world.

Implications for Nigerian Bank Capital Raising Efforts

The ongoing sell-offs in the global market have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s bank recapitalization plans.

As foreign investors grow increasingly apprehensive about the Nigerian economy, particularly concerning government policies on taxing bank capital gains, the added uncertainty from global economic turmoil only exacerbates their concerns.

According to a source familiar with bank recapitalization plans, this heightened wariness among global investors is likely to lead to delays in investment inflows into Nigeria, as investment committees adopt a cautious approach, waiting to analyze more data before making decisions.

Such delays could significantly impact the timelines of bank recapitalization plans, which are often structured around specific deadlines, another source explained to Nairametrics.

Some bank sources have indicated they are monitoring the situation closely, though they remain cautiously optimistic.

“They have already sensed some fear from investors, which shows the delicate balance between maintaining confidence and addressing the practical challenges posed by the current economic landscape. The resultant slowdown in capital availability may hinder banks’ ability to meet regulatory requirements and pursue growth strategies, ultimately affecting the overall stability and growth prospects of the Nigerian financial sector.” The source stated