The 12-spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in the United States recorded an outflow of $237 million on August 2.

The figure recorded meant the Bitcoin ETFs recorded their biggest single-day outflow in 90 days.

The total daily outflow level on Friday was $237.45 million, the highest since May 1 when the spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded an outflow of $563.77 million.

The space between both milestones is about 90 days (60 trading days).

According to Data from Farside Investors UK, Blackrock’s IBIT and Grayscale’s newly launched Bitcoin Mini Trust were the only ETF products to record an inflow for the day.

Blackrock’s IBIT pulled in a net inflow of $43 million for the day, while Grayscales’ Mini Trust pulled in a modest inflow of $9.88 million.

The inflows by the two ETF products were offset by outflows from other funds. Fidelity’s FBTC led the outflows with a net outflow of $100 million. Ark invested and 21 shares AKRB came in second with a net outflow of $81 million.

In third place is Grayscale’s GBTC which recorded an outflow of $45.9 million, followed by Bitwise’s BITB, and VanEck’s HODL with outflows less than $50 million.

The remaining five ETF products logged no activity for the day.

According to Data from SOSO value, the Total value traded for the 12 Bitcoin ETFs stood at $2.34 billion while the Total Net assets were $57.20 billion.

Ethereum ETFs record outflows as well

The nine Spot Ethereum ETFs in the United States saw very little activity on Friday recording a net outflow of $54.3 million.

According to Data from Farside Investors UK, Grayscale’s ETHE continued in its bleeding fashion recording an outflow of $61.4 million.

Fidelity’s FETH recorded an inflow of $6 million while Franklin Templeton pulled in a meager $1.1 million.

The rest of the ETF products recorded no activity including Blackrock’s ETHA

The total volume traded across the ether ETFs was also the second lowest yet recorded on Friday, at $438 million, a far cry from the $2.34 billion traded on the bitcoin ETF side.

Ethereum is currently exchanging hands for $2,909 dropping by 2.6% in the last 24 hours with a maximum price of $3,014 and a minimum price of $2,868.

What To Know

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest day of outflow with about $237 million leaving the 12 products. This is the highest single-day outflow since May 1 and the fourth largest since the ETF products were launched.

The Bitcoin ETFs which were 11 in Number during its launch in January have now become 12 following the launch of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust last Wednesday