The Lagos State Government has announced the extension of its Graduate Internship Placement Programme (GIPP), an initiative aimed at mitigating youth unemployment and bridging the gap between academic learning and practical workplace experiences.

The registration period, initially set to close on August 2, has been extended by one week to allow more youths to register via wealthcreation.lagosstateGIPP2024.

Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mr. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, urged post-NYSC graduates to seize this opportunity to become more employable.

The “Empower Lagos initiative,” a 36-month project, is designed to address skill gaps and ensure economic growth by creating sustainable wealth for at least 10,000 beneficiaries across various industries.

Ajigbotafe highlighted the pressing challenges of unemployment, underemployment, and economic inequality in the state, noting that the GIPP is a comprehensive initiative crafted by the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We realized that there is a huge gap between academic learning and practical workplace experiences, which makes most graduates unemployable. The GIPP programme is designed to bridge this gap, ensuring our graduates are fully prepared to excel in the workforce,” he said.

The programme seeks to involve public and private establishments, with 30 companies already showing interest. The programme, however, has a target of 100 companies.

Requirements for aspiring participants

Lagos State Resident Agency (LASSRA) Registration

Post-NYSC Certificate

Completion of a computer-based test that measures basic ability and personality

The initiative offers a range of components

Employability skills programme: Providing employability training for a minimum of 2,000 first-degree holders, including specialized ICT training with certification upon completion.

Vocational skills development programme: Training and equipment grants for 5,000 artisans and tradesmen.

Entrepreneurship skills development: Support for 3,000 small-scale business owners with training and start-up capital.

Youth empowerment in blighted areas: Special training and seed funding for youths in underserved communities, including POS Machine/start-up seed support for 1,425 youths to establish micro-enterprises.

Ajigbotafe while seeking financial support from the Lagos State Government and its partners, said that stipends will be provided for all beneficiaries during the training and internship periods.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has recently disbursed N849,555,000 in scholarships and bursaries to 10,066 students in its tertiary institutions to enhance educational opportunities for residents.

Specifically, N335,600,000 was designated for 1,591 beneficiaries under the 2022/2023 Scholarship Award and Governor’s Discretionary Awards. An additional N513,955,000 was allocated to 6,884 students as part of the 2022/2023 Bursary Award.

Sule highlighted the impact of the T.H.E.M.E.S plus Agenda on advancing educational development in Lagos, showcasing the administration’s ongoing dedication to providing quality and accessible education.