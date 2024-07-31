Nigeria’s veteran singer of the early 1980s, Onyeka Onwenu, has passed away at the age of 72.

Based on reports by News Agency of Nigeria, Onwenu reportedly collapsed while performing at the 80th birthday celebration of Stella Okoli, Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday evening.

She was immediately taken to Reddington Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

“It is deeply tragic. Onyeka Onwenu had just performed at Mrs. Stella Okoli’s birthday event. Shortly after, she collapsed and was rushed to Reddington Hospital, but she could not be revive, ” insiders familiar with the matter stated.

Onyeka Onwenu was a multifaceted Nigerian singer-songwriter, actress, human rights advocate, journalist, and politician. Renowned for her elegant presence and often referred to by the Nigerian press as the “Elegant Stallion,” she held various influential roles throughout her career.

Onwenu served as the Chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture and, in 2013, was appointed the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Women Development. Her contributions to the arts and her dedication to social causes made her a prominent figure in Nigeria’s cultural and political landscape.

Brief Profile on Onyeka Onwenu

Onyeka Onwenu, a Nigerian icon, was a versatile artist, activist, and public figure whose career spanned multiple fields. She began her journey as a newsreader and reporter at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), where she made a significant impact with her investigative work. In 1984, she wrote and presented the acclaimed BBC/NTA documentary Nigeria: A Squandering of Riches, a pivotal film exploring the challenges of corruption and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta.

Transitioning from secular music to gospel in the 1990s, Onwenu’s career in music was marked by her ability to address critical social issues through her art. She released her debut album, For the Love of You, in 1981, followed by several others under EMI and Polygram, including the popular One Love. Her later works, such as Inspiration for Change, focused on social transformation in Nigeria.

Onwenu also made her mark in Nollywood, earning acclaim for roles in films like Widow’s Cot and Half of a Yellow Sun. A politically active figure, she served as the Chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture and was later appointed as the Executive Director of the National Centre for Women Development in 2013. Her activism extended to advocating for artists’ rights, notably confronting NTA over unpaid royalties in 2000.