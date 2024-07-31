The nine spot Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recently launched in the United States have ended its four days outflow streak by recording a net inflow of $33.6 million yesterday.

This is the first time in four days that the Ethereum ETFs are ending a day of trading without a deficit. The inflows into the collective Ethereum ETFs finally outweighed the outflows putting an end to the bleeding streak previously recorded.

According to Data from Farside Investors UK, Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE) was the only ETF product to record an outflow for the day. ETHE recorded a net outflow of $120.3 million continuing in its usual fashion of recording outflows since the first day of trading.

The Outflows from ETHE which have been responsible for the four days net outflow streak of the nine Ethereum ETFs was this time offset by inflows recorded on other ETF products.

Spot Ethereum Etf Data by Farside investors UK

Blackrock’s ETHA led the park with an inflow of $118.0 net inflows for the day. Fidelity’s FETH saw $16.4 million flow into the fund, while the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust recorded $12.4 million in net inflows.

Franklin’s EZET also reported net inflows of $3.7 million, and Bitwise’s ETHW logged $3.5 million in net inflows. The three other spot ether ETFs saw zero flows.

According to data from SOSO value, The total trading volume of the nine spot Ether ETFs amounted to $563.22 million yesterday down from $773.01 million on Monday and $933.86 million on Friday.

Meanwhile Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net outflow yesterday after 4 consecutive days of recording inflows.

The 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded an outflow of $18.3 million according to Farside Investors UK Data ending a four-day consecutive streak of positive inflows.

According to the Data, Blackrock’s IBIT recorded an Inflow of $74.9 million making it the only spot bitcoin ETF product to record an inflow for the day.

Grayscale’s GBTC recorded the largest outflow for the day with a recorded outflow of $73.6 million.

Ark and 21Shares’ ARKB followed with net outflows of $7.9million, along with VanEck HODL’s $5.6 million, Bitwise BITB’s $3.2 million and Fidelity FBTC’s $2.9 million in net outflows.

How is Ethereum faring at the moment

Spot Ethereum ETFs for the first time in four days recorded a net inflow after a trading day. We are going to look at how Ethereum fared over the day in relation to this development.

24-hour price chart of Ethereum

At the time of report Ethereum is exchanging hands for $3,319 per coin dropping by 0.5% in the last 24 hours with a maximum price of $3,363 and a minimum price of $3,253.

The crypto asset is down 32.0% from its all-time high of $4,878 recorded in 2021.

What to Know

Ethereum is the second largest crypto asset by market cap and has an unlimited supply unlike Bitcoin which has a cap of 21 million tokens.

The Ethereum ETFs were approved on July 23 after an eight-month approval process between the SEC and the Ethereum ETF issuers