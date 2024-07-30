Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Instagram, is set to revolutionize user engagement by allowing Instagram users to create AI-powered chatbots and integrate them into their profiles.

This initiative aims to empower creators and seamlessly embed Meta’s advanced artificial intelligence software into Instagram.

The new feature, dubbed AI Studio, enables creators with professional accounts to craft custom AI chatbots that serve as an extension of themselves. Creators can tailor their bots to answer specific types of questions or avoid certain topics.

The company stated, “Creators can customize their AI based on things like their Instagram content, topics to avoid, and links they want it to share.”

With AI Studio, anyone can create AI characters at ai.meta.com/ai-studio or in the Instagram app. Users can share their AI with followers and friends, making it available for anyone to discover and chat with on Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and the web.

Creators Ai’s can share facts about themselves, link to favourite brands, and reference past videos, helping creators reach more people and providing faster responses to fans.

In addition to professional creators, all other Instagram users will gain the ability to develop themed chatbots for their profiles. This means that any Instagram user, not just professionals, can develop a chatbot tailored to specific interests. Whether it’s a bot focused on Nigerian cuisine, Nollywood movies, or local football, users can enhance their profiles with interactive AI-driven engagement.

Through the professional dashboard in the Instagram app, creators can turn auto-replies on and off and decide who their AI replies to. Responses from creator AIs are clearly labelled, ensuring full transparency for fans.

Both features are set to be rolled out more broadly in the coming weeks.

Backstory

Meta has been heavily investing in AI over recent years, with Zuckerberg openly expressing his ambition to develop some of the best chatbots globally.

Meta initially announced AI Studio in September. Currently, it offers an AI chatbot, Meta AI, within Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

Meta Platforms Inc. unveiled an AI model, Llama 3.1, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg described as “state of the art” and capable of competing with AI offerings from OpenAI and Google. Released in July 2024, Llama 3.1 is designed to enhance chatbot capabilities both within Meta and for external developers.

The model features improved reasoning for solving complex math problems, the ability to synthesize extensive text, and generative AI capabilities that can create images based on text prompts. The feature called “Imagine Yourself” allows users to upload an image of their face and generate various scene depictions.

“I think the most important product for an AI assistant is going to be how smart it is, the Llama models that we’re building are some of the most advanced in the world ” Zuckerberg said during an interview on Bloomberg.

What You Should Know

Meta has expanded its AI service to seven Sub-Saharan African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, enhancing its offerings across the continent. The service is now available in South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi as well. Meta AI, which integrates with Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, aims to improve connectivity and provide millions of Africans with advanced tools for creativity, expression, and productivity.

Meta highlights that users can leverage Meta AI within these apps to perform tasks, learn, create, and connect seamlessly. The AI can be accessed through feeds, chats, and searches, allowing users to obtain real-time information without switching between apps.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the company’s ambition to build the world’s leading AI, stating in a Facebook post that Meta AI is now “the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use.”