The Lagos State Government has announced plans to introduce smart waste bins for every tenement across the state in a bid to address the issue of indiscriminate waste disposal and enhance sanitation.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State government via its Facebook page on Sunday.

According to the state government, this move comes as part of the ongoing efforts to intensify the monthly sanitation awareness programme and improve overall public health.

The introduction of smart bins

Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, revealed this initiative during the weekly sanitation awareness and cleaning exercise held at Ajeromi Local Government.

He emphasized that improper waste disposal significantly contributes to the prevalence of communicable diseases, highlighting the urgent need for a cleaner environment.

Akodu stressed that maintaining a clean environment is a collective responsibility.

“The issue of a cleaner environment is serious and requires the effort of both the government and the citizens,” he stated.

“The introduction of smart bins is aimed at monitoring the activities of Private Sector Participants (PSP) operators and tracking the refuse disposal habits of residents.”

Akodu appealed to residents and market leaders to prioritize cleanliness in their daily activities, urging them to cooperate with the government’s initiatives.

What you should know

Lagos State has been one of the states affected by recent cholera outbreaks, a situation attributed to unsanitary habits among residents.

According to the state government, the team is conducting weekly exercises to foster a culture of cleanliness and encourage residents to change their mindset towards the environment.

Akodu lamented that many roads, medians, markets, and motor parks are marred by refuse, primarily due to the reluctance of residents to use PSP services.

The government stated that during the sanitation exercise, it was discovered that areas from Marine Beach and Mobil Road to Ajegunle boundary and Alayabiagba market were littered with waste, including the grim discovery of a baby’s corpse on the roadside.

Akodu stressed the need for immediate action to prevent such unwholesome acts against the environment.

The Alayabiagba market, previously closed due to unsanitary conditions, is again showing signs of deviating from set standards.

Akodu noted that community feedback from the weekly sanitation exercises indicates a strong desire for the reinstatement of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegeshin, Managing Director, of Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), disclosed that the state government would soon deploy smart bins equipped with notification chips.

These chips will alert LAWMA when PSP operators fail to collect waste on schedule, ensuring timely waste management.

He emphasized that maintaining a safe, clean, and sustainable environment is a shared responsibility between the government and residents.