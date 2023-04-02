Key highlights

LAWMA declares April 1, 2023, as the commencement date for placement notices on homes without waste bins in Lagos.

Enforcement of the use of waste bins by tenements across the state is to commence on June 1, 2023.

LAWMA has set up a task force responsible for ensuring compliance in all homes.

The Lagos State Governor through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has declared April 1, 2023, as the commencement date for the placement of abatement notices on homes without waste bins across the state.

The state government says that the move is part of the measures aimed at ensuring proper waste management and environmental hygiene in Lagos.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, pointed out the importance of waste bins in homes for promoting a clean and healthy environment, adding that bins provided a designated space for domestic waste disposal, helping to prevent littering and indiscriminate dumping of refuse on streets.

Enforcement to commence June 1, 2023

Odumboni stated, “Proper waste management is a key component of maintaining a clean and healthy environment. Waste bins provide a designated location for waste disposal, and this helps to prevent the spread of diseases and maintain a hygienic environment.’’

He also warned that the enforcement of the use of waste bins by tenements across the state would begin on June 1, 2023, stressing that the agency has set up a task force responsible for ensuring compliance in all homes.

He said, “We have set up a task force that will be responsible for enforcing the use of waste bins across the state. The task force will be working closely with community leaders, stakeholders and other relevant agencies to ensure compliance with the policy.’’

Odumboni urged residents to embrace the use of waste bins and make it a habit to dispose of their waste in a responsible manner, calling on landlords and property owners to provide waste bins for their properties and ensure they are regularly emptied and maintained.

LAWMA organises orientation programme for enforcement teams

In a related development, LAWMA has organised an orientation programme for its enforcement and abatement notice teams, on standard rules and proper conduct while engaging tenements on the issue of procurement of smart waste bins, for their homes.

The Executive Director of Finance, Kunle Adebiyi, who represented the MD/CEO of LAWMA, at the event, emphasised the importance of the authority’s Adopt-a-Bin project, meant to curb waste migration, indiscriminate dumping, and enhance waste recycling while helping to reduce the amount of waste going to landfills.

On his own part, LAWMA’s Chief Technical Officer, Dr. Olorunwa Tijani, who spoke on the topic, “Bin Placement and Evacuation”, advised tenements to place their waste bins at strategic places to make them accessible for seamless evacuation by assigned PSP operators.