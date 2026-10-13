Lagos Consumer Agency to sanction businesses ignoring complaints

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has warned that it will sanction businesses that fail to attend consumer complaint mediation sessions.

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has warned that it will sanction businesses that fail to attend consumer complaint mediation sessions.

The warning was issued by LASCOPA’s General Manager and Chief Executive Officer, Afolabi Solebo, while speaking with journalists at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport upon his return from the 2026 International Bar Association Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Solebo also urged manufacturers, retailers and service providers across Lagos State to comply fully with the Lagos State Consumer Protection Law 2025, as amended, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018.

LASCOPA to sanction businesses skipping consumer complaint mediation

Solebo said businesses that fail to honour scheduled mediation sessions over legitimate consumer complaints could face sanctions, adding that affected premises may be sealed where authorised by law.

He stressed that businesses must take consumer complaints and redress procedures seriously.

“LASCOPA will now sanction businesses that deliberately fail to honour scheduled mediation sessions on legitimate consumer complaints. Where authorised by law, affected premises may be sealed. All businesses are required to treat consumer complaints and redress processes with utmost seriousness,” he said.

The agency also identified several practices that could prompt regulatory intervention.

These include unfair trade practices, misleading advertisements, deceptive pricing and hidden charges.

Poor service delivery may also attract regulatory action.

The manufacture or sale of substandard, counterfeit or unsafe products could equally lead to intervention.

The agency’s warning reinforces its call for businesses to comply with consumer protection laws and address complaints through established redress mechanisms.

LASCOPA lists offences that could trigger sanctions

Solebo warned that businesses found to have violated applicable consumer protection laws could face penalties, including fines, enforcement orders, suspension of operations, prosecution or the sealing of their premises.

He appealed to consumers with unresolved complaints to remain patient, noting that delays often occur when businesses ignore invitations to mediation sessions.

The LASCOPA chief also urged consumers to retain receipts, invoices, warranties and other relevant records when submitting complaints to support their claims.

He reaffirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to consumer protection and the development of a fair business environment in Lagos.

Solebo said consumer protection was a shared responsibility, with businesses and consumers both playing a role in building a transparent and accountable marketplace.

What you should know

In March 2026, Solebo said LASCOPA had resolved more than 11,000 consumer rights violation cases and recovered over N860 million for Lagos residents in the preceding five years.

He said the agency remained committed to ensuring that consumers received value for money and satisfaction from the products and services they purchased.

“Consumers must get value for money and satisfaction for whatever products they buy or services rendered,” he said.

Solebo urged residents not to remain silent when their consumer rights were violated, noting that LASCOPA exists to ensure businesses operate fairly and that consumers can seek redress when treated unfairly.

“There is nothing like ‘no refund policy’. If you are not satisfied with a product or service, you have the right to seek redress,” he added.

He also said the agency handles a significant number of consumer complaints annually, treating an average of at least 2,000 cases each year across various sectors of the economy