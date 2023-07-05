The Lagos State Government through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has announced that it will commence the sealing off exercise of houses without waste bins on Lagos Island and Mainland with effect from Friday, July 7.

According to a press statement issued on Wednesday by the Head, of Public Affairs of LAWMA, Mrs Folashade Kadiri, this was made known by the Executive Director, of Finance of the waste management agency, Mr Kunle Adebiyi.

Adebiyi said the action follows an earlier issuance of abatement notices to the affected areas 2 months ago.

Sufficient notice given

Adebiyi in the statement noted that sufficient notice had been given to tenements to procure the standard waste bins and urged property owners and residents to procure adequate waste bins for their homes.

He was quoted as saying, “ It is crucial for residents to cultivate proper environmental habits and support the efforts of the Authority to establish a cleaner and more livable environment.

“By taking action against violations and ensuring compliance, we can create a sustainable environment, and help build a city of our dream.’’

Areas on Lagos Mainland, Island to be targeted

He said the notice of intention to seal would serve as a final warning to residents who were yet to procure the bins and maintain proper waste management practices, adding that the enforcement action was aimed at encouraging responsible environmental behaviour and reducing pollution in the city.

LAWMA’s Enforcement Team will target areas on Lagos Mainland and Island, where violations have been observed. The team will carry out thorough inspections to identify individuals, households, or businesses, that have consistently neglected waste management guidelines.

Those found in violation will receive an intention to seal notice, outlining the specific actions required to rectify the situation and avoid further penalties. The exercise will be in phases, this is phase one, and we will visit other areas in the state to ensure full compliance.

‘’The executive director, urged residents to take responsibility for maintaining a clean and healthy environment for all, noting that, by adhering to waste management regulations, residents could contribute to the overall cleanliness and sustainability of the environment.

“By adhering to the government’s directive for tenements to procure standard covered bins, would ensure that our wastes are properly containerised.”

This will help save the environment from indiscriminate waste disposal and other hazardous consequences, such as flooding and outbreak of diseases.