Grooming Endowment Trust (GET) has announced the launch of the third cohort of the GET Accelerated program, implemented by Kick-off Africa to support 10 exceptional Nigerian founders of startups.

This groundbreaking initiative is dedicated to fostering innovation and economic growth within the startup ecosystem in Nigeria.

This year’s program aims to build on the exemplary success of the previous cohorts where 20 startups received over 150 million Naira in equity-free funding and support resources.

GET aims to provide a comprehensive suite of resources designed to accelerate growth and scale startups in Nigeria.

About the GETAccelerator program

Grooming Endowment Trust (GET) is dedicated to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by advocating for, supporting, and promoting sustainable social initiatives in education, health, enterprise, and community development, particularly in peri-urban and rural areas.

Additionally, GET provides aid and humanitarian relief for those in need. The organization’s tagline, “bringing ideas to life,” reflects its mission to provide grants and funding for early-stage companies and initiatives that generate social impact.

The program will kick off with a three-day physical boot camp in Lagos state, followed by a twelve-week virtual accelerator, and concludes with a Demo Day and Mixer event, where startups will pitch for additional funding and engage with investors and ecosystem partners.

This accelerator program will offer benefits that include financial support, mentorship, networking opportunities, skill development, and market access. These resources and opportunities are essential for fostering the growth and success of new ventures, helping entrepreneurs turn their innovative ideas into thriving businesses.

This accelerator program provides various benefits aimed at fostering business growth and enhancing the success of new ventures. One significant advantage is financial support for entrepreneurs to access crucial funding to propel business growth and scale their ventures. This financial boost comes from sources such as grants, investments, or loans, providing the necessary capital to develop and expand their businesses.

These programs often include one-on-one mentorship sessions with industry experts, successful entrepreneurs, and seasoned professionals. This personalized guidance helps entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of their startup journey, offering insights and advice from experienced individuals.

Networking opportunities form another vital component of these programs. The Accelerator enabled entrepreneurs to connect with a dynamic community of innovators, investors, and industry leaders, which can significantly expand their reach and open doors to valuable partnerships. These connections often lead to collaborations, investments, and other opportunities essential for business growth.

Skill development is a major focus of startup support programs, hence entrepreneurs will participate in tailored workshops and training sessions that enhance their business acumen, technical skills, and strategic thinking. This educational opportunity equips them with the knowledge and skills needed to manage and grow their businesses effectively.

Gaining market access is another benefit provided by these programs. Entrepreneurs receive insights and support to enter and thrive in new markets. This includes understanding market dynamics, customer behaviour, and competitive landscapes, which are crucial for making informed decisions and achieving business success.

Why GETAccelerated?

The program is designed to:

Catalyze Growth: Propel your startup towards exponential growth with our expert guidance and resources.

Foster Innovation: Encourage creativity and innovation through a supportive ecosystem that values and nurtures new ideas.

Build Resilience: Equip you with the tools and knowledge to navigate challenges and adapt in an ever-evolving market.

Who Should Apply?

The program seeks passionate founders who are:

At the helm of a startup with a scalable solution and a clear vision.

Eager to accelerate their growth and make a tangible impact in their industry.

Must be a registered startup with at least 2 of the founders in Nigeria.

Must be at the pre-seed or seed stages.

Must be registered and incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) of Nigeria

Ready to engage deeply with our network of mentors, investors, and fellow innovators.

How to Apply

Applicants are to make their applications here to be part of the next cohort of GET Accelerated. The selection process is competitive, and the most promising startups that align with the vision of the program is being sought out.

The application closes on the 11th of August 2024.