The cost of local flight tickets surged past N95,000 in several Nigerian states in June 2024, with average prices in Rivers State rising to N97,500 and in Kano reaching N96,433.33.

Ogun and Enugu States also recorded fares above N95,000, at N95,333.33 and N95,166.67 respectively.

This data is from the Transport Fare Watch report for June 2024, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which detailed air fare charges for specified routes across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Rivers recorded the highest air transport charges (for specified routes single journeys) with N97,500.00, followed by Kano with N96,433.33,” a portion of the report read.

Other states that recorded high domestic flight rates in June, though under N95,000, include Kebbi at N94,500, Oyo at N93,720, Borno at N93,666.67, and Kaduna at N93,500.

Conversely, the states with the lowest air transport charges for specified routes in June 2024 were Plateau at N80,166.67, Abuja at N82,500, Niger at N82,666, Nasarawa at N84,500, Bauchi at N84,666.67, and Bayelsa at N84,733.33.

More insights

The NBS report also noted that the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes on a single journey was N89,886.84 in June 2024, showing a month-on-month increase of 0.51% from May 2024. On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 14.18% from N78,721.62 in June 2023.

The report further indicated that the North West geopolitical zone recorded the highest domestic flight fare in June 2024, with an average of N92,262, a slight month-on-month increase of 0.04% from N92,228.57 in May 2024. Year-on-year, the average fare for the North West zone rose by 16.94% from N78,900 in June 2023.

The South West zone ranked second, with an average fare of N92,135.28 in June 2024, marking a 0.06% increase from N92,083.33 in May 2024 and a 16.87% increase from N78,833.33 in June 2023.

The South East zone, with an average fare of N90,913.33 in June 2024, ranked third. This was a 3.97% month-on-month increase from N87,440 in May 2024 and a 16.86% year-on-year increase from N77,800 in June 2023.

The North East zone recorded an average fare of N89,666.67 in June 2024, a 0.35% decline from N89,983.33 in May 2024 but an 11.18% year-on-year increase from N80,650 in June 2023.

The South South zone had an average fare of N89,877.80 in June 2024, a 1.50% increase from N88,550 in May 2024 and a 12.35% increase from N80,000 in June 2023.

The North Central zone had the lowest domestic fare among the six geopolitical zones in June 2024, with an average of N85,047.73. This represented a 1.19% month-on-month decline from N86,071 in May 2024 but an 11.38% year-on-year increase from N76,357.14 in June 2023.