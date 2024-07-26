The Malala Fund has announced an investment of $7.8 million in partner organizations and their educational programmes across Nigeria.

Lena Alfi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Malala Fund, disclosed this investment in a statement released by the Fund’s Communications Manager, Nankwat Dakum, on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Alfi, this commitment highlights the Fund’s ongoing efforts to improve access to education for girls in regions where they face the greatest challenges.

The investment

The Malala Fund, established by Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, states that it has consistently focused on advocating for girls’ education through various initiatives and partnerships.

According to the organisation, since its inception, the organization has been instrumental in championing educational reforms and supporting grassroots efforts to ensure girls can access quality education, especially in marginalized communities.

To further bolster its efforts in Nigeria, the Fund has appointed two professionals to its leadership team.

Nabila Aguele has been named Chief Executive, Nigeria, while Gayatri Patel will serve as Chief of External Affairs.

Alfi expressed confidence in the new appointees, citing their extensive experience and leadership capabilities.

“Welcoming Nabila and Gaytri to the team is a key step towards that future. These women are accomplished, passionate, and innovative leaders, who will surely strategically guide team work to improve outcomes for girls’ access to education around the world,” she said.

Nabila Aguele brings two decades of experience to her new role and is expected to play a pivotal part in driving the organization’s projects forward.

Alfi noted that her understanding of the educational landscape in Nigeria will be crucial in addressing the systemic barriers that prevent girls from accessing education.

In her response, Aguele emphasized the importance of policy advocacy and collaborative efforts with local organizations.

“We are advocating for the creation and implementation of key education policies and supporting partner organizations working in states, where girls face the greatest challenges in accessing education,” Aguele stated.

What you should know

The investment comes at a time when Nigeria faces significant educational challenges, particularly for girls in the northern regions, where cultural and socio-economic factors often impede their educational opportunities.

According to Aguele, the Malala Fund’s financial commitment and strategic appointments aim to address these issues comprehensively, fostering an environment where every girl can pursue education without hindrance.

The Malala Fund is an international non-profit organization co-founded by Nobel laureate, in 2013.

The primary mission of the Malala Fund is to advocate for girls’ education and to support initiatives that ensure all girls can access 12 years of free, safe, and quality education.

The Malala Fund aims to break down the barriers preventing over 130 million girls around the world from going to school.

It focuses on amplifying the voices of girls advocating for change and investing in local education leaders to spark systemic change.

A world where every girl can complete 12 years of free, safe, and quality education.

The Malala Fund conducts research and publishes reports to highlight the challenges and opportunities in girls’ education.

These publications provide evidence-based insights and recommendations to inform policy and practice.