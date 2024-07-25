Moses Babatope, a prominent executive in the Nigerian film industry, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Nile Media Entertainment Group, which is dedicated to creating world-class content and distributing African stories globally.

Babatope will leverage his 20-year experience to guide Nile Group’s operations. The group operates through five entities: Nile Entertainment, Nile Cinemas, Nile Motion Pictures, Nile Studio Lab, and the Nile Foundation.

While speaking to Nairametrics, Babatope explained that recognizing the growth of the industry over the years, the company’s vision extends beyond just zooming in on African stories to amplifying them on a global scale,” but also to create more revenue streams and deliver major returns for our investors,” Babatope told Nairametrics.

Nile Entertainment, serving as the distribution arm of the group, has already acquired the rights to distribute 31 titles. Nile Entertainment will manage distribution across Africa and internationally, ensuring that African stories reach audiences worldwide. “We have already secured local and international distribution rights for over 31 titles. Nile Entertainment is opening on a strong note with the highly anticipated third instalment of Omoni Oboli’s ‘Wives on Strike 3,’” Babatope added.

Moses Babatope is co-founder of FilmHouse Group and former Managing Director of FilmOne Limited, where he was instrumental in distributing Nollywood’s high-grossing movies globally, including “A Tribe Called Judah,” “Battle on Buka Street,” and “Omo Ghetto: The Saga.”

His collaborations with Hollywood studios such as Walt Disney Company, Warner Brothers, and Sony Pictures recorded major films like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Aquaman,” “Barbie,” “Aquaman 1 and 2,” “Black Adam,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Venom 2,” and “The Woman King” to West Africa.

As a pioneer in the digital distribution of Nigerian and African content, Babatope has secured multi-picture, multi-year licensing deals with streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon.

What to know

At the moment Nile Entertainment has secured global rights for a slate of productions such as: Linda Ikeji’s latest true crime film “The Night of June 7,” directed by Toka Macboro.

Their acquisitions also feature “The Artefact,” a Gen Z-themed action/adventure by Tolu Awobiyi, “Banke,” a drama starring Daniel Etim Effiong and Bolaji Ogunmola, produced by veteran Emma Isikaku.

“Is It Your Money,” a documentary series by award-winning media personality Chude Jideonwo. Additionally, “Afrobeats Backstory Season 2,” by Ayo Shonnaiya, and “The Wives,” a faith-based documentary series directed by Orire Nwani, will enhance their portfolio.

Nile Cinemas will spearhead cinema management, overseeing operations for THC Cinemas Ifako-Ijaiye and Royal Roots Cinemas Ikota, Lagos, among others. Nile Screens will support a new screening initiative, Filmhub, by providing cinema operations services.

Babatope, the group’s head, announced that Nile X, in partnership with a leading Nigerian cinema chain, will introduce private luxury pods, blending cinema allure with gourmet dining and luxurious seating, aiming to offer an unparalleled viewing experience.

Nile Motion Pictures, the group’s production arm, will develop original content such as an untitled romantic drama with Kayode Kasum’s FilmTrybe, the action-thriller “The Porters” with Wingonia Ikpi’s Boxonia Blueprint Productions, and the faith-based drama “Oluwaloni” in partnership with Biodun Stephen’s Shutterspeed Projects.

Collaborations include Ifedayo Agoro’s Diary of A Naija Girl (DANG), a community of over 1 million women passionate about authentic storytelling.

What we know

Nile Group has forged international partnerships with IFEC UK, Continental Entertainment, Invention Studios, Amplify Africa, TMPL Motion Pictures, Cinemax Distribution, Papaya, the Nigerian International Film & TV Summit, and the Africa Cinema Summit. These alliances aim to amplify the reach of African stories, ensuring their global impact.

Nile Foundation will spearhead community development initiatives through masterclasses for filmmakers, sponsoring small projects, and discovering new talents across Africa. By investing in local talent and supporting grassroots projects, the foundation aims to foster a thriving and inclusive film industry on the continent.