School Fees: N2 million per year Medical students at Madonna University, Elele, Rivers State, pay an annual fee of N2 million, which includes accommodation. The College of Health Sciences at Madonna University is fully accredited by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), ensuring that its programs adhere to national standards for medical education and training. The college has a quota of 50 students per academic year. Madonna University, one of Nigeria’s pioneering private universities, has campuses in Elele (Rivers State), Okija (Anambra State), and Akpugo (Enugu State). The College of Health Sciences at Madonna University, located in Elele, states that it is dedicated to providing quality medical education and producing skilled healthcare professionals. Madonna University claims to provide modern facilities that support its medical programs, including laboratories for practical training.

School fees: N2.2 million – N3.2 million per year In the 2023/2024 session, medical students at Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State, paid total fees ranging from N2.2 million to N3.2 million, depending on their academic level. Students in 100-200 levels paid N2.8 million per academic year. Students in 400-500 levels paid N3.2 million per academic year. Students in their 300-level paid N2.2 million, while final-year students paid N2,750,000. The College of Health Sciences at Bingham University is fully accredited by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), ensuring that its programs meet the standards required for medical education and training in Nigeria. It has a student quota of 100 students every academic year. The College of Health Sciences at Bingham University claims that it offers medical education aimed at producing highly skilled and ethical healthcare professionals.

School fees: Starting at N3.6 million per year Medicine and surgery students in their first year at Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences, Ijanikin, pay N3.6 million, with fees increasing as students advance to higher academic levels. The institution is partially accredited by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and has a student quota of 50. Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences (EkoUNIMED), located in Ijanikin, Lagos State, states that it is a specialised medical university focused on delivering high-quality medical education and training. According to the university, it was established with the vision of addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals in Nigeria. EkoUNIMED claims that it has experienced and dedicated professionals committed to providing high-quality education and mentorship to medical students.

School fees: N1,560,000 – N4 million per year For the new academic year, medical students at Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, will pay between N1,560,000 and N4,000,000, depending on their academic level. These fees include accommodation, tuition, and administrative charges. First-year medical students pay N1,560,000. Students in 200-300 levels pay N3.5 million, and those in 400-600 levels pay N4 million. The College of Health Sciences at Igbinedion University is fully accredited by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria. It has a student quota of 75 students per academic year.

School Fees: N2.5 million – N4 million per year At Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, medical students in 100-300 levels pay N2.5 million in the current 2024/2025 academic session, while those in 400-600 levels pay N4 million. The College of Health Sciences is accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and partially accredited the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) The College of Medicine and Health Sciences has a quota of 75 students per academic year. Gregory University’s College of Health Sciences at Gregory University says that it is dedicated to producing competent healthcare professionals through rigorous training and innovative education.

School fees: N3 million – N4 million per year Medicine and surgery students at Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Port Harcourt, pay between N3 million and N4 million per academic year. The fees vary depending on the course level and include accommodation, feeding, and laundry. PUMS is partially accredited by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), ensuring that its programs meet the necessary standards for medical education and training in the country. The college has a quota of 100 students per academic year. According to the University, the institution was established to bridge the gap in medical education in Nigeria and aims to produce world-class healthcare professionals equipped with the necessary skills to meet global health challenges. PAMO University of Medical Sciences claims that the university’s affiliated teaching hospitals provide students with hands-on clinical training and exposure to real-world medical scenarios.

School fees: N3,075,000 – N4.6 million per year Medical students at Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, pay a total fee of N4.6 million in their first year. Students in 200 level pay N4,205,000, 300 level students pay N3,905,000, 400 level students pay between N1,012,258 and N1.6 million, 500 level students pay N4,305,000, 600 level students pay N4,075,000, and 700 level students pay N3,075,000. These fees include academic expenses, accommodation, and other costs. The College of Health Sciences at Bowen University is fully accredited by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), which ensures that its educational programs and clinical training are of the appropriate standards. The college has a student quota of 50 per academic year. The College of Health Sciences at Bowen University says it is dedicated to training competent and ethical healthcare professionals. It claims to be equipped with modern facilities, including furnished lecture halls, modern laboratories, and a library stocked with medical textbooks and journals.

School fees: N4 million – N5.5 million per year For the 2024/2025 session, medical students at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, pay between N4 million and N5.5 million per year, depending on their course level. First-year students pay N5.5 million, 200-300 level students pay N4.5 million, and 400-600 level students pay N4 million. These fees include accommodation and feeding. The College of Health Sciences at Babcock University is fully accredited by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN). The college has a quota of 50 students per academic year, allowing for a focused and student-centred learning environment. Babcock University states that its College of Health Sciences offers medical and health science programs designed to produce highly skilled healthcare professionals. The University claims to provide state-of-the-art facilities for its medical students, including modern laboratories, an anatomy dissection room, simulation centres, and a medical library.

School fees: N3,881,000 – N5,586,000 per year In the 2023/2024 session, medical students at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, pay between N3,881,000 and N5,586,000 per year, depending on their academic level. First-year students pay N4,567,500, 200-500 level students pay N5,586,000, and 600 level students pay N3,881,000. These fees are exclusive of accommodation costs, which range from N250,000 to N850,000 per year. The College of Health Sciences is a part of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), offering medical education and training. The College of Health Sciences at Afe Babalola University is fully accredited by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), which ensures that its curriculum and training methods meet the highest national standards. The college has a quota of 200 students per academic year, making it one of the largest private medical schools in Nigeria.