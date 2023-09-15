University of Lagos management has announced a reduction in its fees following a meeting with representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students on Thursday.

In a statement released on Friday morning, it was disclosed that the university convened a meeting on Thursday evening with NANS executives and various faculty members.

The statement reads,

“Authorities of the University of Lagos led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, had a meeting with the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu accompanied by top officers of the Association and UNILAG Faculty leaders drawn from nine faculties of the University and College of Medicine.”

Speaking further, the varsity breaks down the reduction of the fees as follows:

“After careful evaluation of the issues raised by the students and management, the following consensus was reached at the meeting: Utility Charges for all categories of students were reduced to N15,000:00 from N20,000:00.

“The obligatory fees for new undergraduate students were reviewed from N126,325:00 to N116,325:00 for Courses without Lab/Studio and N176,325:00 to N166,325:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio.

“The obligatory fees for returning undergraduate students were reviewed from N100,750:00 to N80,750:00 for Courses without Lab/Studio; N140,250:00 to N120,250:00 for Courses with Lab/Studio; and from N190,250:00 to N170, 250:00 for Medical / Pharmacy students and students in Health Professions.

“The Convocation Fee to be paid by all final year students was reduced to N27,000:00 from N 30,000:00. Hostels fees were reviewed as follows: For undergraduate hostels in Akoka and Yaba campuses, the fees were reduced to N43,000:00 from N90,000:00.

“For hostels in the Idi-Araba campus, the fees were reduced to N65,000:00 from N120,000:00. The fees for Sodeinde Hall were reduced to N135,000:00 from N250,000:00.”

What You Should Know

In July, the UNILAG administration revealed an increase in tuition fees for both incoming and existing undergraduate students, attributing this decision to prevailing economic circumstances.

As a result, some students, under the banner of the National Association of Nigerian Students, have taken to the streets to protest the fee hike, resulting in clashes between the school authorities and the protesters.