The Nigerian Government on Thursday announced plans to collaborate with the Indian government on digital economy technology transfer and knowledge sharing in the ICT fields.

This was disclosed by Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in a statement on Thursday.

Technology transfer

The statement revealed that Dr Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy was represented by Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director General of NITDA in India.

They added that Inuwa met with Dr Madan Tripathi, the Director General of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), India to drive the discussions on topics ranging from digital skills development to cybersecurity and innovation.

Inuwa expressed his optimism about the prospects of mutual growth while underscoring the importance of leveraging India’s vast expertise in digital technologies to bolster Nigeria’s digital economy, the statement added:

“Leaders from both Nigeria and India emphasised that the partnership was not only about bilateral cooperation but also about contributing to the broader global digital ecosystem.

“They believed that by joining forces, they could accelerate their respective digital transformations while also playing a more influential role in shaping the global tech space.”

Software

The Nigerian delegation also paid a working visit to the headquarters of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

Mr Shivendra Singh, Vice President of Global Trade Development, highlighted India’s thriving software and service industry, which he says earned a global reputation for excellence, the statement added:

“Singh expressed his enthusiasm for working with Nigeria to identify trade partners and explore synergies that could benefit both nations.

“He acknowledged Nigeria’s growing influence in Africa’s technology ecosystem and expressed the willingness to facilitate collaboration and knowledge exchange between Nigerian and Indian tech companies.”

Inuwa reiterated that Nigeria was committed to building a robust digital economy, citing that FG plans to support tech innovation, foster a vibrant startup ecosystem in Nigeria and the need for international partnerships to accelerate Nigeria’s progress in the digital space.

The areas for support include skills development, technology transfer, business partnerships aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and promoting sustainable digital economy development