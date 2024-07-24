The Federal Government has disbursed over N438 billion to 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme.

According to the Information and Communication Officer of the Federal CARES Support Unit (FCSU), Malam Suleiman Odapu in a press statement, the disbursements were determined by the results achieved by the states and FCT during the third Independent Verification Agency (IVA) assessment conducted in January 2024.

This substantial reimbursement aims to bolster state governments and the FCT in mitigating the multifaceted challenges of poverty and enhancing the livelihoods of the most vulnerable populations.

RelatedStories No Content Available

The assessment showed that Zamfara, Nasarawa, and Plateau states received the lion’s share getting N49.18 billion, N27.20 billion, and N26.31 billion respectively. However, Kaduna and Anambra States did not present results for verification during this exercise.

Dr Abdulkarim Obaje, the National Coordinator of the NG-CARES Programme, expressed optimism that all 36 states and the FCT would participate in the forthcoming fourth IVA assessment scheduled for September 2024.

The NG-CARES programme was established to alleviate the adverse socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It aims to address other economic shocks by providing grants and essential social infrastructure services in impoverished communities.

The funds are allocated to various projects, including social safety nets, food security, and support for small businesses, ensuring that assistance reaches the most indigent and vulnerable Nigerians. Initiated in 2021, the NG-CARES programme is scheduled to conclude in December 2024.

What to know

“The substantial reimbursement will support state governments and the FCT in tackling the urgent challenges of poverty. It will also enhance efforts to improve the livelihoods and resilience of the poor and vulnerable segments of the population,” Dr Obaje stated.

Other states also benefited from the disbursement, with Cross River receiving N20.67 billion, Rivers N19.52 billion, and Niger N17.77 billion. Adamawa was allocated N17.54 billion, Katsina N15.46 billion, Imo N15.41 billion, and Sokoto N14.18 billion. Ondo received N13.93 billion, Delta N13.27 billion, Abia N12.18 billion, and Bayelsa N10.83 billion. Yobe was allocated N10.17 billion, Kwara N9.92 billion, and Osun N9.56 billion.

Further allocations include Bauchi with N7.30 billion, Kogi with N6.90 billion, and the FCT with N6.77 billion. Ebonyi received N6.26 billion, Enugu N6.19 billion, Kano N6.15 billion, and Oyo N5.97 billion. Borno was allocated N5.90 billion, Jigawa N5.77 billion, Lagos N5.57 billion, and Taraba N5.51 billion. Ekiti received N5.51 billion, Edo N5.12 billion, Benue N4.91 billion, Akwa Ibom N2.43 billion, and Ogun N2.13 billion.

The funds are directed towards social intervention programmes within the states and FCT, with the intention of making a significant impact on the lives of many underserved Nigerians. Dr Obaje expressed confidence that these resources would be judiciously utilized to provide meaningful improvements to the lives of the poor.