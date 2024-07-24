In this episode, Ugodre speaks to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent mandate on dormant accounts and its implications for account holders. He also sheds light on the contentious issue of windfall taxes – what they are, why they matter, and their potential impact on businesses and the economy. He examines the factors behind the current exchange rate depreciation and its effects on the average Nigerian.

In addition, he sheds light on the latest public offers from Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, FCMB, GTBank, and Zenith Bank, analyzing what they mean for investors. Lastly, United Capital’s bonus issue and dividends, and insights into what shareholders can expect.