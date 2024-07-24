Bola-Audu, President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants (ASCSN), has urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) not to frustrate the judgement of the National Industrial Court (NIC), Abuja, which recently reinstated him.

He disclosed this on Wednesday in a press briefing at the ASCSN office in Garki, Abuja, attended by Nairametrics.

Nairametrics previously reported that the NIC had reinstated Bola-Audu as the authentic President of the ASCSN.

The verdict was delivered by Justice Oyewumi Oyejoju in virtual proceedings monitored by Nairametrics two weeks ago, involving stakeholders in ASCSN, a trade union representing staff in the Nigerian Civil Service.

Bola-Audu alleges moves against his reinstatement

At the briefing, Bola-Audu said, “Regrettably, those responsible for my ordeal have refused to respect the court’s judgement, seeking to frustrate its implementation.”

He said he had drawn the attention of relevant law enforcement agencies to the NIC judgement “to no avail.”

“I am aware of plots to frustrate the court’s judgement and I call on the Commissioner of Police to withdraw his men from our office, as requested by our members,” he said, adding that the police are to maintain law and order in favour of the NIC judgement.

He assured that in line with the restoration of his position, he will serve the association and ensure its unity and progress.

He urged relevant stakeholders to support his reinstatement, secured after a three-year litigation.

Bola-Audu maintained that only a stay of execution against the judgment could stop his resumption.

Nairametrics observed that loyalists of Bola-Audu eventually made their way into the ASCSN office while police operatives stationed there allowed them to proceed, as of the time of this article.

Backstory

Bola-Audu’s legal team had sued ASCSN, Bashir Alade Lawal, and Tommy Etim-Okon (1st to 3rd respondents), seeking a declaration that the emergency meeting of its Central Working Committee in March 2021, which purportedly reached a decision that he should step aside over criminal allegations filed against him by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), be nullified so he can be reinstated.

NAPTIP had arrested and arraigned Bola-Audu over alleged human trafficking offences, but he was eventually discharged by an FCT High Court.

Despite his acquittal, the association members who removed him refused to reinstate him as president.

The claimant then approached the NIC for redress, seeking orders mandating the ASCSN and its agents to ensure that he completes his four-year tenure without interruption, among other requests.

But the defendants’ legal team urged the court to decline jurisdiction on the matter.

They also argued that the matter is an abuse of the court process as there is an appeal against the judgement of the FCT High Court.

Passing her verdict on the case, the judge observed that an FCT High Court had on 15th March 2021 ordered that parties should maintain the status quo in a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the claimant, but the defendants disobeyed the directive.

She also observed that the ASCSN should have reinstated the claimant since the basis for his removal had been struck out by a competent court.

She subsequently reinstated Mr. Bola-Audu as the substantive National President of the ASCSN until his tenure is completed.

She also ordered the defendants to pay a fine of N3 million to the claimant.

The NIC has jurisdiction over all trade union and workplace matters, though its verdict is not final especially if disagreeing choose to seek redress at Appeal Court.