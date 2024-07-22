President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor John Oladapo Obafunwa as the new Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR).

This announcement was made by the Special adviser to the President, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, through a state press release today.

Professor Obafunwa will take over the helm from Professor Babatunde Salako, whose tenure concludes on July 23, 2024.

The new appointment will be effective starting July 24, 2024.

According to the state press release, President Tinubu expressed his deep appreciation for Professor Salako’s dedicated service to the nation, acknowledging his contributions to advancing medical research in Nigeria.

The profile of the DG NIMR

Professor John Oladapo Obafunwa is a medical professional who graduated in medicine from the University of Lagos in 1980.

Following his medical degree, he undertook a specialization in Anatomic Pathology, a field focusing on the morphological study of diseases, in May 1987.

He further specialized in Forensic Pathology in Scotland in 1991 and earned a law degree from England in 2004.

His academic journey includes multiple qualifications and memberships in various prestigious professional bodies in the UK, USA, and Nigeria.

His career includes international experience, having worked in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, and the UK before returning to Nigeria in November 2004.

Upon his return, he took up a position as Professor of Forensic Pathology at the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM).

Professor Obafunwa has also served as the Provost of LASUCOM, Chief Medical Examiner for Lagos State, and Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University.

Most recently, he held the position of International Regional Advisor of the Royal College of Pathologists (UK) for Sub-Saharan Africa.

In addition to his administrative roles, Professor Obafunwa has an academic and research portfolio.

He has authored numerous scientific publications and contributed chapters to several textbooks.

His research interests include anatomic and forensic pathology, with current research activities in forensic entomology and taphonomy at the University of Nebraska, USA.

What you should know

President Tinubu has expressed confidence that Professor Obafunwa’s extensive experience and academic qualifications will significantly contribute to the NIMR’s mission.

As the new Director-General, Professor Obafunwa is expected to spearhead initiatives that drive research into diseases of public health importance in Nigeria.

Additionally, he will focus on developing structures for disseminating research findings and providing a conducive environment for health research and training.

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), established in 1977, is Nigeria’s foremost medical research institution.

It operates under the Federal Ministry of Health and focuses on research into diseases of public health importance, including infectious and non-communicable diseases.

NIMR aims to improve public health outcomes through evidence-based research, policy support, and capacity building.

The institute boasts advanced laboratories and facilities, fostering national and international collaborations to enhance its research impact.