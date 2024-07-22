The Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote met with the top executives of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC), to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the oil sector in the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri on Monday, via his X page.

Heineken Lokpobiri, Farouk Ahmed, the head of NMDPRA, Mele Kyari and NUPRC, and Engineer Gbenga Komolafe were all in attendance.

The essence of the meeting

There have been allegations and counter allegations between Dangote and oil regulators regarding the quality of diesel, and the supply of crude oil among others.

According to Lokpobiri, the stakeholders met to address issues affecting the refinery.

He stated,

“I convened a high-level meeting with top executives from Dangote Group, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) to address the ongoing issues surrounding the Dangote Refinery.

“The meeting was a collaborative effort to find sustainable solutions to the challenges affecting the refinery.”

Though the outcome of the meeting was not stated, the minister stressed that all parties demonstrated a strong commitment to producing proactive problem-solving solutions.

They were said to have expressed their gratitude for the leadership and timely intervention provided by the minister.

Besides, the minister emphasized the critical importance of cooperation and synergy among all stakeholders to ensure the success and optimal performance of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, which according to him, is essential for the country’s economic growth and energy security.

What you should know

Dangote had challenged regulators, including the NMDPRA, to come to the refinery and examine the quality of their products.

The African richest man noted that while other filling stations have flashpoints as low as 26, their products maintain a flashpoint of 96.

His refinery in Lagos also disclosed that it’s in discussions with Libya to import crude oil for its 650,000 barrels per day plant as it increases production, implying a shortage of supply from Nigeria’s regulators.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has commenced an investigation into the allegations of substandard crude products and non-supply of crude oil to domestic refineries.

Backstory

Earlier, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) alleged that the Dangote Refinery was producing inferior products compared to imported ones.

Ahmed’s statement sparked a significant public backlash. Many people found his remarks unacceptable, arguing that they undermined a major local industry and did not reflect the true quality of the refinery’s products.

In response, Dangote has invited regulators to test their products. The company said that they are producing better quality products than most filling stations across Nigeria, confidently standing by the superior quality of their output.