Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced the appointment of Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye as the acting Managing Director, with immediate effect.

This appointment, which is part of the transformation agenda of the company, will see Engr. Okwuokenye drive the positioning of AEDC as the foremost, customer-focused electricity distribution company in the Nigerian power sector.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw strategic support units and embedded generation projects of the company. He brings to the role a wealth of experience and expertise in the power sector, as well as a passion for the attainment of the vision for the Nigerian electricity supply industry.

Speaking on the appointment, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Stanley I. Lawson, said, “Chijioke Okwuokenye is an experienced leader who has been a part of the company’s transformation agenda and is well suited to drive its corporate turnaround. I am confident that, with his technical and commercial background, he will continue to drive value for all AEDC stakeholders”.

The company also announced the appointment of Olumide Jerome as the Chief Operating Officer. Prior to this, he served as one of the company’s Chief Business Officers. He will drive efficiency and operational excellence across the company as part of his new responsibilities.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) is an electricity distribution company in Nigeria, committed to delivering dependable electricity to millions across the nation’s key commercial centres – Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Kogi, Niger, and Nasarawa states.

In May 2023, a Transcorp-led consortium, became the core investor in AEDC, following its 60% acquisition of the company’s shares.

Since this strategic acquisition, the company has intensified efforts to upgrade substations, expand distribution networks, and integrate cutting-edge technologies, to enhance power supply reliability and operational efficiency.

AEDC prioritizes customer experience and consistently strives to create value for all stakeholders while contributing to the socioeconomic development of the regions it serves.