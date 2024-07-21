United States President Joe Biden has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the position of the Democrat’s Presidential flag bearer at the forthcoming presidential poll in the US.

The announcement on his X page came several minutes after his withdrawal from the forthcoming presidential election in the US.

He disclosed this in a statement published on his X page on Sunday.

Best Decision

According to Biden, Harris remains the best candidate to face former President Donald Trump of the Republican Party.

He wrote,

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.

“ Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Why he dropped off

Biden believes that it is in the best interest of my party and the country for him to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling his duties as President for the remainder of my term.

“I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.

“For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me, “ he stated.

His disclosure comes a few days after he faced a health challenge. Also, Biden had been strongly criticized for his outing during his first debate with Trump.