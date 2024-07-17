The Lagos State government has dismissed claims about implementing a monthly environmental sanitation exercise and movement restrictions starting in July.

In a statement on Wednesday, Adekunle Adeshina, Director of Public Affairs for the Commissioner of Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, said the report is false and that the state has no plans to introduce such measures.

According to the statement, Wahab said the viral news is the work of mischief makers intent on confusing residents.

He urged all residents to disregard the false information and continue their lawful activities, emphasizing that there will be no movement restrictions on the last Saturday of July as falsely claimed.

“Lagos State Government on Wednesday debunked a viral fake news on social media, stating emphatically that the State has not re-introduced the monthly environmental sanitation and is not starting any movement restriction by July ending.

“In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, he stated that the viral news is the work of mischief makers who are keen on confusing residents.

“He urged all residents to disregard the content of the viral fake news and go about their lawful business endeavour, adding that there will be no restriction of movements on the last Saturday of July as erroneously included in the fake news,” the statement read.

Environmental Sanitation to Remain a Weekly Exercise

In addition, Wahab mentioned that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reiterated during a sanitation sensitization exercise at Campos playground in Lagos on Sunday that the exercise will continue to be held weekly.

The Commissioner added that the Governor never announced that the monthly exercise and movement restrictions would start in July or any other month for now.

“Wahab explained that what Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on Sunday during a sanitation sensitisation exercise at Campos playground Lagos island was that the state will start a weekly community-based sensitisation and awareness exercise that will involve all residents.

“Tokunbo Wahab added that at no time did Mr Governor make a pronouncement that the monthly exercise and restriction will start in July or any other month for now.

“The Commissioner urged all residents to imbibe the culture of cleaning their surroundings all the time and not wait until the government declares a particular month for commencement of sanitation or restriction of movement,” the statement added.

What you should know

Earlier, it was reported on some media outlets (not Nairametrics) that the Lagos State government was planning to introduce a monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the state as well as restriction of movement, starting from this month, July.

The report claimed that Governor Sanwo-Olu had flagged off the re-introduction of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise campaign in Lagos State.

However, the commissioner of environment, Tokunbo Wahab, has debunked the report, adding that it’s both misleading and a misrepresentation of what the governor said.

It is important to note that Lagos always had a culture of monthly environmental sanitation some years back, but the exercise was later scrapped and replaced with a weekly exercise.