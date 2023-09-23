The Lagos State Government is considering the reinstatement of its monthly environmental sanitation program in a bid to enhance cleanliness in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State revealed this during a press conference following his inspection of a cleanup operation of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to restore environmental order in Lagos

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the necessity of reintroducing the monthly environmental violations in the state. He expressed his intention to collaborate with the Minister of Environment to explore the feasibility of reinstating the monthly environmental service.

In his words, “I will be consulting with the Minister of Environment to see if it is possible for us to reintroduce the monthly environmental service so that we can bring back the sanity of a liveable city.

“We have seen that there has been a lot of lopsidedness, there has been a lot of recklessness, and we need to bring that back.

“So we are going to work out a model where we will have zero tolerance on environmental issues, on all transportation issues, people not comporting themselves.”

The governor stressed his administration’s unwavering commitment to eradicating environmental infringements, which have been a source of disturbance in society. He commended the special task force for their effective efforts in removing miscreants and illegal traders from the region.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s actions on Lagos-Badagry expressway

Furthermore, Governor Sanwo-Olu warned that those who were evicted, including illegal occupants, traders, and squatters along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, would face the risk of losing their properties and livelihoods if they attempted to return to the area.

During his visit to the area, the governor interacted with residents and traders, assuring them Doyin section of the Lagos-Badagry highway would undergo comprehensive after the rainy season.

To safeguard the entire stretch of the road for reconstruction and beautification, Sanwo-Olu announced plans to construct protective walls.

He emphasized a “zero tolerance” policy for any form of encroachment on the right-of-way. He also instructed cabinet members responsible for this initiative to continue the cleanup efforts and restore environmental order.

His words:

“We have just finished an inspection of the ongoing clean-up exercise along the Lagos-Badagry corridor, where I moved around to see the outcome of the operation.

“Our task force is working to secure the entire right-of-way and remove miscreants and illegal trading activities along the entire corridor.

“I am delighted with the results of the clean-up work and I have given a strong warning to residents and traders in the area.

“People saw the need for the environmental cleanup and they appreciated our efforts to preserve the corridor. We have been able to move all commercial vehicles that hitherto clogged the loops all the way to Mile 2 from Orile.

“We are going to wall off the road in order to keep the entire stretch tidy for reconstruction and beautification.

“It will be zero tolerance for encroachment on our right-of-way by anybody. We will not allow ejected traders to return; those who want to return should be prepared for the forfeiture of their goods.

“All the cabinet members that have responsibility in this regard have been instructed to continue this clean-up exercise. We will stop this bad habit and reckless behaviour while ensuring that we bring back environmental sanity.”