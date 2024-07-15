The Lagos State Government has announced that only Danfo buses meeting Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) standards will be permitted to operate on the Lekki-Epe corridor as mid-capacity buses, effective October 1, 2024.

Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos on Transportation, made this announcement in a statement released on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

This initiative coincides with the planned introduction of mass transit buses on the corridor and the enforcement that only VIS-compliant Korope minibuses will operate First Mile Last Mile services on the interior roads from Obalende/CMS to Ajah, specifically Eleko.

The statement noted that these efforts are part of the pilot project of the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI), which aims to restructure commercial bus operations to enhance public commuting in the Lekki-Epe axis.

“The primary goal of the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) is to restructure commercial bus operations.

“As a pilot project, the BRI will introduce mass transit buses for the Lekki-Epe corridor.

“Danfo buses that conform to the standards of the VIS will operate as Mid-capacity buses while Korope buses that also meet the standards will be integrated into the First Mile Last Mile services to serve the interior roads along the stretch from Obalende/CMS to Ajah (specifically Eleko),” the statement read in part.

As part of this comprehensive reform, Danfo and Korope buses will undergo stringent roadworthiness checks to ensure they meet the required safety standards.

Additionally, drivers will receive professional training at the state’s driving institute, enhancing their skills and ensuring they adhere to best practices in road safety and passenger service.

More insights

The statement noted that to maintain order and efficiency on the Lekki-Epe corridor, designated routes will be assigned to these buses, with strict monitoring to ensure compliance. This measure aims to streamline bus operations, reduce traffic congestion, and improve overall traffic flow within the corridor.

Passenger comfort is a top priority under the Bus Reform Initiative. To enhance the experience on the Lekki-Epe corridor, an e-ticketing system using the existing Cowry platform will be introduced to reduce cash transactions and improve boarding efficiency.

The initiative also addresses the issue of illegal passenger pickups and unauthorized bus stops on the Lekki-Epe corridor. By implementing stricter regulations and monitoring, the government aims to eliminate these practices, which contribute to traffic congestion and pose safety risks.

The Bus Reform Initiative has also prompted Transport Operators on the Lekki-Epe corridor to register for new franchises with the Ministry of Transportation. This registration is crucial for maintaining an organized and accountable transport system, ensuring that all operators meet the necessary government standards and regulations.