MAGA coin (TRUMP) a memecoin inspired by Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States and front bearer of the November Presidential elections has surged by 46.9% following an assassination attempt while speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The price value of the Memecoin after the incident surged from $6.31 to $10.36 resulting in its market capitalization growing from $293 million to $469 million in less than 45 minutes.

However, at the time of the report, the price of the memecoin is currently $9.30 representing a 46.9% rise in the past 24 hours per coin gecko data.

Maga (TRUMP) is the biggest of the Trump-themed memecoins in terms of price and market capitalization. Other Trump-themed meme coins surged in price too following the assassination incident.

Tremp (TREMP) a Solana-based memecoin that is also inspired by Donald Trump witnessed a 63% surge in price moments after the assassination attempt.

Maga hat ( MAGA) also witnessed a brief 21% spike after the assassination incident which set off a flurry of reactions online.

The Assassination Attempt

Last night, the world was shocked by an attempted assassination of Donald Trump as he was speaking at a rally in a suburb of Pennsylvania.

Various video footage which captured the moment showed the front bearer of the upcoming November elections dropping to the ground and clutching his ears after shots were heard in the background.

Donald Trump was immediately encircled by secret service agents who whisked him to safety as he thumped the air.

Steven Cheung Trump’s campaign spokesman confirmed to the press that Donald Trump was fine after the incident.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

“He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” he added.

Trumps Odds of Winning spike on Polymarket

After the Incident yesterday, Trump’s odds of winning the upcoming November presidential elections on Polymarket, an Ethereum based prediction market surged from 60% to 68%.

Biden’s odds dropped on Polymarket from 30% to 15% at the same time frame.

Trump is now the clear favorite on the prediction market, with overall odds of 70%

Meanwhile X owner Elon musk publicly endorsed Donald Trump after the incident yesterday and wished him a rapid recovery.

What to Know

Donald Trump is perceived as a Pro Cryptocurrency candidate and enjoys significant support from the United States Crypto community. This was not always the case as the former president earlier held anti crypto views before doing a 360 to endorse and support crypto currencies.

Maga coin (TRUMP) belongs to the PoliFi category of crypto assets and its price value is usually affected by developments in the run up to the November Presidential elections.