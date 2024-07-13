The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has given vehicle owners in Nigeria until July 29 to register for the digitalized Central Motor Registry (e-CMR), which costs N5,375 per vehicle.

The NPF in a statement released on Saturday said the enforcement of the e-CMR as a mandatory document for vehicle owners would start on the said date while urging motorists to register within the next 14 days.

While it is unclear yet if the cost of registration is uniform or different based on vehicle type, Nairametrics attempted to register a sedan/saloon car, and an invoice of N5,375(VAT inclusive) was generated by the platform.

According to the Police, the e-CMR is an advanced, real-time online repository of motor vehicle data, designed to support police investigations, operational activities, and combat vehicle-related crimes, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

It added that the transition to a digitalized system will streamline the documentation and verification processes for vehicle ownership and related transactions.

What the Police is saying

In the statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the NPF said:

“As part of the efforts of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D, to enhancing the security of lives and property, the Nigeria Police Force is set to commence the enforcement of the digitalized Central Motor Registry (e-CMR) within the next 14 days, specifically on the 29th of July, 2024, to rejuvenate and digitalize the motor vehicle registration system, significantly bolstering our nation’s safety and security framework.

“Following the directives of the IGP, services such as change of ownership, change of license number, change of engine, and change of chassis/body would become seamless as the e-CMR system would ensure the validation of vehicle genuineness and ownership, enhancing the ability to track and recover stolen vehicles effectively, and preventing the purchase of stolen vehicles by innocent buyers.”

The Nigeria Police Force, while seeking for the understanding and support of Nigerians and residents on this initiative, said it remained committed to leveraging technology and strategic approaches to enhance public safety and national security.

It added that the enforcement of the e-CMR is necessary to ensure a safer and more secure environment for vehicle ownership and decimate the trend of vehicle theft by greatly reducing the possibility of selling stolen vehicles in the country.

Requirements for the registration

Registration of vehicles in the e-CMR portal can only be done by using an internet-enabled device, such as a personal computer or smartphone.

To register, you will be required to create a profile on the portal https://cmris.npf.gov.ng , which will require a National Identification Number (NIN), email address, phone number, and house address.

In registering a vehicle, the vehicle’s license number, chassis number, and engine number are required.

You will also need your ATM card to make payments on the platform.