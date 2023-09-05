The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has warned politicians and mischief makers against misinformation and unguided utterances capable of inciting violence.

This followed an earlier announcement by the Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, that the Presidential Election Petition Court will on Wednesday, September 6, deliver its judgments on the cases before it challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu, the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 poll.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 5, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, who said policemen across the country are fully prepared to maintain law and order.

Deployment

The police said deployment across the length and breadth of Nigeria have been strengthened to forestall law and order in the country.

Adejobi said, “The Police wish to reiterate the commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property before, during, and after the judgment.

“The NPF has diligently emplaced all necessary deployments and security measures during this critical period as officers and men are fully prepared to maintain order and enforce laws while respecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens.”

Warns mischief makers, politicians

The police “strongly cautions all individuals, including mischief makers and political gladiators, to be cautious in their actions and statements as the Force will not condone activities capable of inciting violence or causing a descent into anarchy”.

The police urged citizens to embrace peace and maintain calm, regardless of their political affiliations.

The statement from the Nigerian police

