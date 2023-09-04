In a much-anticipated development, the verdict in the petitions filed by the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, as well as the Labour Party and Peter Obi, is scheduled for release on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

This crucial update came to light through a formal announcement made by the Secretary of the Presidential Election Petition Court to AIT on Monday.

Central to these legal proceedings is the challenge mounted by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar against INEC’s official proclamation of Bola Tinubu, representing the APC, as the President. Their argument pivots on allegations of corrupt practices during the electoral process and the contention that Tinubu did not meet the necessary qualifications for a presidential bid.

This is a developing story…….