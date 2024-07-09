Dochase, a leading Marketing Technology Company and an established Google Partner in Media Buying has introduced Naira payments for Google Advertising.

This is an expansion to the groundbreaking partnership with Google with the goal of transforming the landscape of Digital Advertising for Nigerian businesses.

Nigerian businesses can now launch and manage their advertising campaigns using Naira. This revolutionary step eliminates the complexities of international payments, making global advertising accessible to all Nigerian enterprises.

By enabling payments in Naira, Dochase removes the barriers traditionally associated with foreign transactions and currency conversions. This collaboration allows businesses to launch campaigns faster and more efficiently. Whether targeting consumers in Africa, Asia, or across the globe, Dochase provides a seamless experience for businesses looking to expand their reach without the hassle of dealing with multiple currencies.

This will empower Nigerian businesses to reach a global audience with unprecedented ease. By removing barriers to entry and simplifying the advertising process, Dochase is committed to fostering growth and innovation within the Nigerian business community.

Chibuike Goodnews, Chief Executive Officer at Dochase Adx said, “This achievement deepens our position as a forward-thinking Marketing Technology Company dedicated to empowering African business”.

About Dochase

Dochase is a Marketing Technology Company that connects millions of businesses to their target audience through Digital advertising, Media buying, Rich media and Growth marketing. Businesses and agencies leverage Dochase advancements in AI, audience targeting and rich media to do Media buying, Programmatic advertising, Performance Marketing and Messaging.

