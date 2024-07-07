The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the commencement of student loan applications for 36 state-owned tertiary institutions across Nigeria, effectively beginning today, July 7, 2024.

This is contained in a statement by the management of the Fund on Sunday via its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to NELFUND, these institutions have successfully submitted their student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS).

The management has also urged other state-owned tertiary institutions to promptly submit their complete student data to the NELFUND SVS to ensure their students can benefit from the scheme.

List of State-Owned Institutions Currently Approved by NELFUND

Below are complete lists of the 36 state-owned universities currently approved for student loan application by NELFUND:

Adamawa State University, Mubi Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri Borno State University Mohammet Lawan college of Agriculture, Borno State Edo State University, Uzairue Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti Gombe State University Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Imo State Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Umuagwo Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero Confluence University of Science and Technology, Kogi state Lagos state university of education Lagos State University Nasarawa State University, Keffi Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun state University of Medical Sciences, Ondo Osun State University UNIVERSITY OF ILESA, OSUN STATE GTC, ARA Osun State GTC, GBONGAN Osun State GTC, IJEBU-JESA Osun State GTC, ILE-IFE Osun State GTC, INISA Osun State GTC, IWO Osun State GTC, OSU Osun State GTC, OTAN AYEGBAJU Osun State OSUN STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ILA-ORANGUN GOVERNMENT TECHNICAL COLLEGE ILE-IFE OSUN STATE COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY Taraba State University, Jalingo Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara