Nigeria’s national grid system has collapsed yet again causing a nationwide blackout.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution company already issued a statement on X in this regard to its customers.

Also the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in a statement signed by Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications, stated that the outage began at 3:09 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

“This general system collapse has disrupted power supply across our network,” Mr. Ezeh confirmed. “As a result, all our interface TCN stations are currently without supply. We are awaiting further updates from the National Control Centre (NCC) in Osogbo regarding restoration efforts.”

More details later…..