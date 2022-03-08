As a result of the poor power supply in Niger State, a Nigerian lawyer, Musa Abdullahi has instituted a suit against the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), demanding N200 million as compensation for the poor power supply.

Mr Abdullahi had filed the suit marked:NSHC/SD/27/2022 before a high court in Niger state on behalf of electricity consumers in Suleja local government area of Niger State.

He averred that the constant epileptic supply of electricity had forced many artisans, corporate bodies and inhabitants of suleja to resort to the use of generating sets.

Reliefs sought by the lawyer

The lawyer claims to have pleaded with aggrieved youths who are not happy with AEDC services in the area to drop the idea of protest to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

He sought among others the following reliefs;

“A declaration that the power shedding formula is discriminatory against the people of Dawaki, Mata Akawu, Suleja Club, Maje, Kwamba, Bakasi, Gangare Kwata, Chaza, Gwazunu, Emir Palace, Hassan Dallatu, Church Road, Rafin Sanyi, Paolosa, Kwankwashe; all of Suleja Local Government.

“A declaration in line with the NERC’s guideline and the provision of Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005 that the plaintiff(s), being customers of the defendants are entitled to electricity service and supply in a safe and reliable manner.

“A declaration that the plaintiff(s) are entitled to enjoy stable electricity supply same in the way and manner the residence of APC quarters enjoys stable power supply without any indiscriminate supply and provision of power to every part of Suleja.

“A declaration that the plaintiff (and the people being represented) are not duty-bound to contribute money for the purchase, repairs and maintenance of the transformers being the property of the defendant.

“A declaration that the defendant, having failed in their basic duty of provision of power supply in a safe and reliable manner, without any tangible justification, the plaintiff(s) are entitled to damages and compensation considering the fact that charges/rates under the guise of bills are imposed by the defendant on the plaintiff which the plaintiff do pay.

“An order of this honourable court directing the defendants to change and replace the transformers in the areas that require new ones and ensure supply of constant electricity on the inhabitants of the areas in accordance with NERC’s guidelines and the provisions of Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005.

“An order of this honorable court compelling the defendant to provide a minimum of 18 hours power supply as agreed by the defendant with the executive governor of Niger State.”

“An order directing the defendant to always notify the plaintiff of any prolonged power outage exceeding 4 hours on any or on their entire social media platform be it daily newspapers or electronic media.

“An order directing the defendant to pay to the plaintiff general damages in the sum of two hundred million naira only (N200, 000, 000. 00) for the wrongful, unjustifiable and unwarranted power interruption or refusal of the defendant to supply adequate electricity to the plaintiff which act of the defendants has caused untold hardship on the plaintiff,

What you should know

The lawyer also demanded an order directing a six months bill-free period for the plaintiff as compensation for all the periods of unjustified power interruption.

Mr Abdullahi averred that sole areas in Sulejah have been receiving continuous power supply. Naming the places he said, APC Quarters, Kaduna Road and parts of PDP Quarters in Suleja.

He said thousands of residents who cannot afford generators had folded up their businesses thereby affecting their standard of living.

The aforementioned areas which the lawyer filed the suit on their behalf include Dawaki, Mata Akawu, Suleja Club, Maje, Kwamba, Bakasi, Gangare Kwata, Chaza, Emir Palace,Hassan Dallatu, Church Road, Rafin Sanyi, Paolosa and Kwankwashe in Suleja Local Government.