The Managing Director of TotalEnergies Nigeria, Mr Matthieu Bouyer, stated that investment in the deep-water segment of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry has been stagnant for 10 years since the Egina Final Investment Decision (FID) due to increased levies, the exit of contractors, and high production costs.

The Egina oilfield is one of TotalEnergies’ most ambitious ultradeep offshore projects, situated approximately 130 km off the coast of Nigeria at a water depth of over 1,500 meters.

The development of the $16 billion field began in 2013 and 2019, production began. It is projected to produce around 200 thousand barrels of oil daily at peak production.

Speaking at the 23rd Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Bouyer, who is also the Country Chairman of TotalEnergies Nigeria, highlighted these issues during a session titled “Defining The Outlook For Deep-Water Exploration and Production in Nigeria.”

He attributed the stagnation to high operating costs and a lack of contractors and competition in the country.

Bouyer identified increased levies, changes in fiscal terms, and competition in regional markets as key reasons for the sector’s challenges. He noted that many contractors had exited Nigeria, exacerbating the lack of competition in the industry.

To advance the deep-water sector and boost competition, Bouyer emphasized the need for the Federal Government to understand the reasons behind the contractors’ departure and implement measures to encourage their return.

He said, “Even with the fiscal incentives, if the costs are too high, investment will not be possible, therefore, there is a need for competition to drive the costs down.”

“As Capex is capped, arbitration is made. So it’s important to be competitive and agile to accommodate requirements,”

He further emphasized the necessity for stringent measures, noting that such actions would facilitate investments in the deep-water sector.

What you should know

In the past decade, Nigeria has not paid close attention to the development of offshore oil and gas projects and developed a framework to attract investment to it despite interests from major IOCs.

This was confirmed by the Group CEO of the NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari who stated that Nigeria received only 3% of Africa’s energy investment despite being the biggest oil producer in the continent during the period.

However, in the past few years, concerted efforts have been made to attract investment into the sector, especially in deep-water oil and gas fields. In 2021, President Buhari signed the over a decade-old Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) into law to provide the needed regulatory framework to guide investments in the sector.

Furthermore, President Tinubu in March signed a raft of executive orders to provide fiscal incentives to attract investments and address the concerns of investors in the sector.