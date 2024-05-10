TotalEnergies Nigeria has launched the 2024 edition of its Startuppers challenge, which supports businesses in Nigeria and the African continent.

The challenge was launched virtually on Thursday at an event attended by the Managing Director of TotalEnergies Nigeria, Mr Matthieu Bouyer, and other executives of the energy company.

During the launch, it was revealed that the 2024 edition of the challenge would be used to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the multinational.

Hence the company is looking to empower 100 businesses across 32 African countries with N8m cash prize, personalised coaching, and media representation.

“The aim of this 4th edition is to support and encourage young African entrepreneurs to innovate and bring their projects to reality in their country of application,” said a statement from the firm.

Presenting the mode that this year’s competition would take, the General Manager, Total Country Service, TotalEnergies, Mrs Adesua Adewole, said registration for the challenge would open on May 13th and close on June 18th, 2024.

100 startups would be selected at first before 15 finalists would be selected. These shortlisted businesses would pitch to a jury made of experts who will select winners across three categories.

“In December, we will have 100 businesses to celebrate in Africa. In past edition, we had only six winners who were invited to Paris but this year, we will have 100 winners who will be going to selected location where they will be celebrated,” she said.

Adewole added that Africa is special to TotalEnergies hence the focus.

“Africa is special to us. When you look at Africa, our youths make up 60%. They are the ones who will develop he continent, so we streamlined this to them to help them develop their businesses or ideas, scale up and become the business leaders of tomorrow.” The Country Communications Manager, TotalEnergies in Nigeria, Dr Charles Ebereonwu, throwing more light on changes in this year’s Startupper challenge said,”We have not attained 100 years before. Apart from celebrating 100 years, we have introduced new dimensions like your empowerment of women and equality. All entries will be subjected to whether they take into consideration these dimensions.”

Targeted by the challenge are startups less than three years old or pioneering a business idea with a positive impact on their communities and/or the planet.

One of the past winners, Mr. Nonso Opurum of SOSO CARE -A low-cost insure tech that aims to use recyclable garbage as a financial resource, at the virtual launch highlighted how winning the challenge impacted his business.

He said, “This Programme has been really transformative for our business. It provided not only theoretical knowledge but also practical know how. It is a great opportunity to learn, unwind and get capital for business.”