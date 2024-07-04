gamp, a leading technology provider of device insurance, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with AXA Mansard, a major player in the insurance industry, to launch easy and flexible gadget insurance for customers.

This market transforming partnership, set to go live first in SLOT stores across the nation, will simplify access to device insurance for customers.

Following this rollout, the initiative will extend to other retail technology outlets across the market.

With simplified device verification, customer onboarding, claims processes, quick resolutions, and exceptional customer service, customers can enjoy peace of mind knowing their gadgets are in good hands.

Now, for as low as N2500, customers can walk into SLOT stores nationwide or online to insure their Screens and motherboards.

About gamp

gamp is a VC-backed tech company that provides better device protection and support, acting as your one-stop shop for all your device needs. Their white-labeled no-code platform helps partners quickly launch and manage device insurance and support. They service thousands of people and companies throughout Nigeria through hundreds of distribution partners and experience centres.

For more information about gamp AXA partnership and to make a service, please visit www.getgamp.com/axa

To Contact Us:

gamp technology ltd

92, Obafemi Awolowo way, Ikeja, Lagos. support@getgamp.com

09135595572.