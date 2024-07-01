Some personnel from the Sam Ethnan Air Force Base in Bolade, Oshodi, have reportedly invaded the premises of critical power infrastructure in Lagos state on Monday morning.

Sources familiar with the situation disclosed that the air force personnel acted in response to the disconnection of electricity at their base due to unpaid bills.

The outstanding electricity bills are reported to amount to billions of naira.

This disconnection led to the alleged invasion of the power infrastructure premises by the personnel, who sought to address the power cut that had affected their base.

In addition, sources also confirmed the assault of employees and disrupting power supply to some feeders in the affected areas.

An eyewitness informed reporters that Air Force personnel invaded the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) station and the Eko Distribution Company (Disco) Mushin Business Unit in Isolo.

They also invaded the Ikeja Electric’s Oshodi Business Unit on Okota Road.

During the attack, distribution substation operators on duty at the transmission station were reportedly overpowered, and the power supply to some feeders was cut while the attackers insisted on the restoration of their own power supply.

The Ikeja Electric’s Oshodi Business Unit office on Okota Road, Isolo faced similar violence, with employees on duty being assaulted, abducted to the barracks, and beaten like common criminals.

What you should know

The Nigeria electricity sector has grappled with a delusive perception of a brighter power industry following the 2013 privatization exercise.

According to a recent report, the sector is currently grappling with an inherited debt crisis of over N3 trillion.

Meanwhile, Nairametrics reported Federal Government budgeted N40 billion to settle the electricity bill debts of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) in 2024.

The item listed as ‘Settlement of MDAs’ electricity debts’, was in the sectoral allocation details released by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Adeola.

The amount is the same as what was budgeted for 2023 but higher than what was budgeted in 2022 (N27 billion).

In May, the federal government announced paid N130 billion to settle part of the N1.3 trillion gas supply debts in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, during his address at the 2024 Eighth Africa Energy Marketplace held in Abuja

According to the Minister, the payment is contingent on a reconciliation of outstanding debts between the government and the power generating companies.