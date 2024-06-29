The Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD), representing the least expensive combination of locally available items that meet globally consistent food-based dietary guidelines, saw an increase in May 2024.

The CoHD, which measures physical and economic access to healthy diets, excluding transportation and meal preparation costs, reached a national average of N1,041 per adult per day.

This marks a 1% increase from April 2024, which recorded N1,035. Significant regional disparities were observed in the average CoHD.

In May 2024, the Southeast had the highest average CoHD at N1,189 per adult per day, while the Northwest recorded the lowest at N919 per adult per day.

This trend highlights the growing cost burden on certain regions, where the CoHD has been rising faster than both general inflation and food inflation rates.

State-Level CoHD analysis

At the state level, Ebonyi, Abia, and Anambra States recorded the highest costs, with N1,225, N1,215, and N1,205 per adult per day, respectively.

On the other hand, Kano accounted for the lowest costs at N898, followed by Jigawa at N899, and Yobe and Katsina both at N906 per adult per day.

These figures illustrate the significant variability in the cost of maintaining a healthy diet across different states.

Examining the data at the zonal level, the average CoHD was highest in the Southeast Zone at N1,189 per day, followed by the Southwest Zone at N1,160 per day.

The Northwest Zone recorded the lowest average CoHD at N919 per day.

This zonal breakdown further emphasises the regional cost disparities in accessing a healthy diet.

Methodology

In Nigeria, the CoHD represents the minimum cost of foods needed to meet international recommendations defined in the Healthy Diet Basket (HDB).

The HDB is a globally relevant set of criteria that captures similarities across most national food-based dietary guidelines (FBDG).

It serves as a comparable standard to calculate and compare the cost and affordability of healthy diets across countries.

This standard is particularly relevant for countries like Nigeria, where there is not yet a quantified national FBDG.

To compute the CoHD indicator, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) employed data encompassing retail food prices, food composition, and healthy diet standards.

Nairametrics has compiled a list of the ten states where households spend more than the average cost of a healthy diet per day.

Ekiti

Average CoHD: N1,145 per day

In Ekiti state, residents have to pay an average CoHD of N1,145 per person per day. Ekiti is one of the six states in the Southwest region on the list of most expensive states. In April 2024, Ekiti ranked as the most expensive state for healthy diets in Nigeria.

Ondo

Average CoHD: N1,158 per day (tie)

With an additional N13, Ondo stands in ninth place. Its residents maintain a healthy diet with N1,158 per day. The average cost of a healthy diet for N1,390 per day, making it the fourth most expensive state for a healthy diet in Nigeria for April 2024.

Enugu

Average CoHD: N1,158 per day (tie)

Residents of Enugu state spend an average of N1,158 per day on meals with nutritional value. Located in the Eastern region of Nigeria, it is one of the four southeastern states on the list of most expensive states for healthy diets in Nigeria.

Oyo

Average CoHD: N1,161 per day

Oyo state follows with a slightly higher CoHD of an additional N2. The southwestern state has an average cost of N1,161 per day for a healthy diet. The average cost for a healthy diet was N1,369 per day in April 2024.

Osun

Average CoHD: N1,164 per day

In Osun state, each resident pays an average cost of a healthy diet of N1,164 per day. Osun ranked as the third most expensive state for a healthy diet in April 2024. The average cost of a healthy diet was N1,417 per day.

Lagos

Average CoHD: N1,166 per day

Residents in Lagos state spend an average of N1,166 per day to maintain a healthy diet. In April, residents in Lagos state spent an average of N1,331 per day to maintain a healthy diet.

Ogun

Average CoHD: N1,169 per day

The Southwestern state has its highest residents spending N1,169 per day on healthy meals. It moved from the 2nd most expensive state in April to the 4th most expensive state in May 2024.

Anambra

Average CoHD: N1,205 per day

With an additional N36, Anambra ranks as the third most expensive state. In Anambra state, each person spends an average of N1,205 per day to maintain a healthy diet. In April 2024, each person spent an average of N1,214 per day to maintain a healthy diet.

Abia

Average CoHD: N1,215 per day

In Ogun state, residents pay an average cost of N1,215 for a healthy diet per day. Abia ranked ninth state for the most expensive state for a healthy diet in April 2024.

Ebonyi

Average CoHD: N1,225 per day

Ebonyi ranks as the most expensive state to maintain a healthy diet and the most southeastern state. Residents in Ebonyi state spend an average of N1,225 to maintain a healthy diet. In April 2024, Ebonyi residents spent N1,177 per day on a healthy diet.