The national average cost of a healthy diet (CoHD) per day has risen by 32% since December 2023.

In May 2024, the national CoHD was recorded at N1,041 per adult per day, reflecting a 32% increase from N786 in December 2023 to May 2024.

The cost of a healthy diet (CoHD) in Nigeria, which represents the least expensive combination of locally available items meeting globally consistent food-based dietary guidelines, serves as a crucial measure of physical and economic access to nutritious food.

The CoHD has been increasing at a pace faster than general inflation and food inflation, though the two metrics are not directly comparable.

This increase has been primarily driven by rising prices in starchy staples, legumes, nuts and seeds, and animal-source foods, while vegetables and fruits saw the smallest price increments.

Cost shares by food group

In May 2024, animal source foods emerged as the most expensive food group, accounting for 36% of the total CoHD despite contributing only 13% of the total calories.

Fruits and vegetables, while less calorie-dense, represented 11% and 12% of the CoHD respectively.

On the other hand, legumes, nuts, and seeds were the least expensive, comprising just 7% of the total cost.

Geographical zonal disparities

Significant geographical zone variations were observed in the cost of a healthy diet. The Southeast recorded the highest average CoHD at N1,189 per adult per day, while the Northwest had the lowest at N919. Among the states,

Ebonyi, Abia, and Anambra had the highest costs at N1,225, N1,215, and N1,205 respectively.

Conversely, Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina offered the most affordable options with costs of N898, N899, and N906 respectively.

The data for this analysis is sourced from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which collects retail food prices from over 10,000 informants across urban and rural areas monthly.

This data encompasses prices for over 200 retail food items, approximately 150 of which are considered in the computation of the CoHD.

What you should know

The CoHD metric is a critical aspect of food security monitored globally by organizations like the United Nations and the World Bank which provides valuable insights into food access.

By identifying the least-cost items required for a healthy diet, this metric helps stakeholders understand and address supply challenges, inform minimum income requirements, guide social protection policies, and prioritize commodities for agricultural production and trade interventions.

Understanding the CoHD can help determine the minimum income households need to access a healthy diet, guide the development of social protection programs, and prioritize commodities for agricultural policies.

It aids in targeting nutrition education to populations that could benefit the most, ensuring that recommendations are practical and affordable.